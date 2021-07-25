NFL Training Camp 2021: One question for each NFL team ahead of season

Players will start reporting for NFL training camps this week to officially begin the 2021 season. Rookies will get their first real taste of the NFL, sophomore players their first real preseason, and position battles will be settled over the next few weeks. Every NFL team has a roster to evaluate, as well as some questions that coaches and fans alike want to answered. Here is one notable question for each NFL team as they begin training camp.

One notable question for each NFL team entering training camp

Arizona Cardinals - What happens with Isaiah Simmons' future in the NFL?

Isaiah Simmons was a first-round pick in 2020 as a highly-rated, versatile hybrid LB. He failed to meet Arizona's expectations in 2020 after not having a legit preseason. In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cardinals picked LB Zaven Collins in the first round.

Collins is also untested in the NFL and the team doesn't know what type of player he will be. Simmons at least has the ability to play several positions on the field and should be used more at safety and OLB while Collins could play OLB and ILB.

Atlanta Falcons - Can Calvin Ridley and Kyle Pitts fill the void left by Julio Jones?

Atlanta Falcons v Kansas City Chiefs

WR Julio Jones can guarantee an NFL team 1,300 receiving yards when healthy and can draw double-coverage and the defense's best CB. Kyle Pitts had 770 yards in his best year at Florida while Calvin Ridley posted 1,374 yards last year, filling in for Julio Jones. Both men will be seen as main targets for QB Matt Ryan and at least one of them should always be an open receiver.

Baltimore Ravens - Will the revamped OL to able to keep up with one of the best rushing attacks in NFL?

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens brought in Kevin Zeitler and Alejandro Villanueva during free agency and should start at RT and RG. LT Ronnie Stanley missed half of the season in 2020 but will reprise his role. Baltimore lost Orlando Brown Jr., Matt Skura and DJ Fluker, who were all starters last year.

Bradley Brown is the only other starter returning to the OL. The right side of the line could struggle with the run game, especially after Villanueva came from a team with one of the worst rushing attacks. They won't be the top team, but the Ravens can still have a great run-first offense in the NFL.

Buffalo Bills - Will Buffalo upgrade the TE position on their run to the Super Bowl?

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys

One of the biggest holes on the roster is at tight end. Starter Dawson Knox played in 12 games in 2020 with 288 receiving yards. Backup Jacob Hollister showed promise with the Seattle Seahawks, but had just 209 yards through 16 games. Zach Ertz is still technically available and QB Josh Allen needs a reliable vertical threat TE to be successful in the NFL.

Carolina Panthers - Is Joe Brady a true QB guru in the Sam Darnold gamble?

Cleveland Browns v New York Jets

The New York Jets traded Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers for a 2021 sixth-round pick and a second- and fourth-round pick in 2022. HC Matt Rhule hired Joe Brady to be his OC after he was the passing game coordinator for Joe Burrow and showed flashes of success with Teddy Bridgewater in the NFL.

Part of Sam Darnold's issues resulted from a toxic environment in New York, but if Joe Brady can continue his record with NFL QBs, Sam Darnold could start a turnaround in his career.

Chicago Bears - Will the Bears place Justin Fields in an offense made for Andy Dalton?

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State v Alabama

Andy Dalton enters the season as the starting QB for Chicago and works more in a system catering to a pocket passer. Justin Fields could be a pure passer in the NFL as well, but would be better suited for a spread offense that allows him to make plays with his legs when needed. Yes, Andy Dalton won't be the starter for the full season and Chicago will need to rethink their offensive scheme at some point.

Cincinnati Bengals - Will Ja'Marr Chase be a NFL bust or gem?

College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU

The Bengals passed on a generation OL in Penei Sewell in the NFL Draft to pursue WR Ja'Marr Chase, a former teammate of QB Joe Burrow at LSU. You can see the sense behind the move as they wanted to pair their future franchise player with a familiar receiver. There is still a chance that Chase isn't as explosive as he was in college, and Sewell becomes a rock for the Panthers.

Cleveland Browns - Can the defense rise up with additional playmakers?

Indianapolis Colts v Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward (possibly Jadeveon Clowney) are top contributors on the defense. There is plenty of potential on the roster that just hasn't panned out yet in the favor of the Browns: Takkarist McKinley, Tory Hill, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and Greedy Williams. If just two of these players have a breakout season, Cleveland could make a run at the AFC North title.

Dallas Cowboys - Will Dak Prescott return where he left off?

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

Before his season-ending injury, Dak Prescott had 1,856 passing yards through five games, averaging over 370 yards per game. He was on an NFL record-setting pace with Amari Cooper, rookie CeeDee Lamb and stud Michael Gallup. If he starts the 2021 season just as hot, he could lead the NFL in passing yards.

Denver Broncos - Who the hell is running the offense at QB?

Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs

The battle between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater is in a dead-heat, with the possibility of Aaron Rodgers still looming. OC Pat Shurmur hasn't seen a clear-cut winner yet, stating Lock has improved for last season and Bridgewater is getting up to speed with the playbook and offense. Neither QB is a great option, which is a disappointment for Denver, who otherwise have a rather stellar roster.

Detroit Lions - Is Jared Goff and Anthony Lynn an ideal pairing?

Wild Card Round - Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

The Detroit Lions revamped their offense by trading Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff. As head coach for the LA Chargers, Anthony Lynn got a lot of production out of Justin Herbert in a short amount of time. Goff is in his second season in the NFL and is more experienced than Herbert was, giving him a better chance to succeed with Lynn. The Lions don't have the same high-powered offense, but could develop into a contender in the NFC North.

Green Bay Packers - Will Davante Adams sign a long-term deal?

Divisional Round - Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers

WR Davante Adams and the Green Bay Packers have reportedly called off negotiations for a new long-term contract. This comes after Aaron Rodgers turned down a record-setting extension.

Adams had 1,374 yards and 18 TDs in 2020 and the Packers cannot afford to lose both Rodgers and Adams. If Adams is holding out in hopes Aaron Rodgers comes back, the NFL could have a huge WR in the market.

Houston Texans - What is the backup plan for Deshaun Watson?

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson is currently facing 22 lawsuits for sexual assault/misconduct and is up in the air on whether the NFL will allow him to play this season. Backup QB Tyrod Taylor is the frontrunner in a rather unexciting group.

Jeff Driskel and rookie Davis Mills aren't suitable options at this point. Watson wants out of Houston and the NFL's ruling on his future could allow the Texans to move on.

But the real question is who will they move on to, and unfortunately it has no answer. Not yet, at least.

Indianapolis Colts - What version of Carson Wentz plays in the NFL in 2021?

Philadelphia Eagles v Arizona Cardinals

Carson Wentz was once an NFL MVP candidate in 2017 when the Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl. In 2020, he led the NFL with 15 INTs and had the lowest passer rating in the NFC.

WR TY Hilton could find success with Wentz's cannon of an arm and there's a better run support and WR group. If the playcalling is done right, Wentz could be an underrated QB who sneaks the Colts into the playoffs.

Jacksonville Jaguars - What happens to last year's superstar starters?

Jacksonville Jaguars Mandatory Minicamp

QB Gardner Minshew will begin to waste away behind Trevor Lawrence after a tremendous 2019 season: 6-6 record, 3,271 yards, 21 TDs, and six INTs. In 2020, he suffered a thumb injury that led to a 1-7 record of 2,259 yards, 16 TDs, and five INTs.

RB James Robinson had an outstanding rookie year with 1,070 but the Jaguars drafted Travis Etienne in the first round. Both players should be placed on the trade block and given to other teams in need.

Kansas City Chiefs - Can the Chiefs still be top dog after losing Frank Clark?

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

DE Frank Clark faces five felony gun chargers and several years in jail. He had six sacks in 2020 and 14 over the last two seasons. His backups include Taco Charlton (2 sacks in 2020) and Mike Danna (2.5 sacks but more of a run defender).

DT Chris Jones and Jarran Reed will need to pick up the slack in putting pressure on QB. Kansas City could struggle in certain games but could still make a deep run in the playoffs.

Las Vegas Raiders - Can the defense take the next step in the NFL and bring more pressure?

Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts

The Raiders had 21 total sacks in 2020 (29th in the NFL) and 15 takeaways (30th in the NFL). On paper, this defense should be at least a top-15 unit. They have Yannick Ngakoue, Clelin Ferrell, Maxx Crosby, Damon Arnette, Tre'von Moehrig, and Carl Nassib.

Ferrell is on the verge of becoming a bust at this point and Moehrig is a rookie. The Raiders should see an increase in sacks and takeaways but won't help the team win more games than projected.

LA Chargers - Is Jared Cook the right choice as TE1?

Los Angeles Chargers Mandatory Minicamp

The Chargers lost Hunter Henry to the New England Patriots in free-agency. Out of all the available TEs on the market, they went with 34 year-old Jared Cook. Cook had 37 catches for 504 yards and seven TDs in 15 games with the New Orleans Saints last season and 43 catches for 705 yards and nine TDs in 2019. Donald Parham is more of a blocker and Tre McKitty is a rookie at TE3.

Cook is their best option on the payroll, but his age is bound to catch up to him eventually.

LA Rams - Can Matthew Stafford actually succeed with the Rams?

Los Angeles Rams Mandatory Minicamp

QB Matthew Stafford has had early success so far with the Rams, but we haven't even made it to preseason games yet. HC Sean McVay is a great playcaller who can create magic for any QB. Stafford has a much better supporting cast but it is a new offense and a new environment within a much bigger market. Stafford isn't a young rookie and has years of experience in the NFL.

Miami Dolphins - What happens if Tua Tagovailoa falls on his face in Year 2?

Miami Dolphins Mandatory Minicamp

The Miami Dolphins were reported to be in on the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes. The roster around Tua is elite and Miami built this team for a strong run in 2021. Tua had a rocky outing at the OTAs and a rookie record of 6-3 with 1,814 yards, 11 TDs and five INTs.

He was constantly battling Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting role but 2021 can be his shot to prove himself. If he fails to find success this season, Miami may consider their options with a "win-now" mindset.

Minnesota Vikings - Can Kirk Cousins find success without Riley Reiff and Rick Dennison?

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions

RT Riley Reiff signed with the Cincinnati Bengals and Rick Dennison is out as OL coach over declining to get a vaccine. 1st-round rookie Christian Darrisaw is Cousins' new blindside protector. He played well at Virginia, but the NFL is a whole new world with bigger and better pass-rushers.

Kirk Cousins is already a weak link for the offense and losing an established pass protector doesn't bode well for him. We could see Kellen Mond sooner rather than later.

New England Patriots - Will Damien Harris breakout with concerns at QB?

New England Patriots v Los Angeles Chargers

Cam Newton was an awful NFL passer but a sound runner in 2020. Mac Jones was drafted in the first round, but the Patriots won't rush him into the starting job. RB Damien Harris had 691 yards and 2 TDs in 2020 and will start over Sony Michel and James White this year. With a full season, Harris could hit 1,200+ yards as the passing game struggles.

New Orleans Saints - Who steps up with Michael Thomas out?

Wild Card Round - Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints

Michael Thomas is having a long recovery from ankle surgery and will miss the start to the 2021 NFL season. Taysom Hill/Jameis Winston was going to rely on him as a favored target. The teams's 2nd-leading receiver from 2020 was Emmanuel Sanders (726 yards) and is gone. The third was Jared Cook (504) and is also gone. Tre'Quon Smith was fourth with 448 yards and will fall as the default WR1.

New York Giants - Can Daniel Jones reach the next level?

New York Giants v Baltimore Ravens

Over the past two years in the NFL, Daniel Jones has a record of 8-18, 5,970 yards, 35 TDs, and 22 INTs (11 TDs and 10 INTs last season). He was sacked 45 times last year but gets RB Saquon Barkley back and he's in the best shape.

Kenny Golladay is his new WR1 with Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard, Kadarius Toney, Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph as a decent group of targets.

New York Jets - How long until Michael Carter takes over?

North Carolina v Georgia Tech

RB Telvin Coleman enters training camp as a starter after having 53 yards through eight games (1 start) with the 49ers. Ty Johnson is his backup with 254 yards in 11 games. Michael Carter had 1,245 yards in 2020 with North Carolina as a part-time starter with Javonte Williams. Zach Wilson could have a slow start in the NFL and any rookie QB needs a quality RB. Hence we might see Carter take over in three weeks.

Philadelphia Eagles - What does Jalen Hurts need to do to win over the coaches?

Washington Football Team v Philadelphia Eagles

Coaches aren't 100% sold on Jalen Hurts as the long-term starter yet, even though he's the only legit option at QB. The Eagles have a history of being inpatient with their QBs. There is a new system in place that involves RBs and TEs, making it an easy offense for Hurts. As an NFL rookie, Hurts had a 1-3 record with 1,061 yards, six TDs and four INTs. He will have to not lose close games and leads, be an efficient and effective passer, and get the team to at least 9 wins in the NFL's new 18-week schedule.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Will the team address the woes at CB before the trade deadline?

Pittsburgh Steelers v Arizona Cardinals

Joe Haden, Cameron Sutton and Justin Layne will be the starters entering their NFL training camp, but the CBs aren't the most dangerous or experienced group. The front line is solid, there's plenty of depth at EDGE and LB, and the safeties will be picking up the slack on CBs.

The offense might take a step back in 2021 and will be relying more on the defense. Steven Nelson could be brought back, but the team could find a player on the NFL trade block too.

San Francisco 49ers - How healthy will this roster be and for how long?

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks

S Tarvarius Moore and OL Justin Skule are already on the IR. WR Brandon Aiyuk and RB Raheem Mostert are banged up as well. Dee Ford is rehabbing while Nick Bosa, George Kittle and Jimmy Garoppolo missed major time last year in the NFL. Injuries were their downfall last year and could do the same in 2021. It has been one of the NFL's worst teams when it comes to injuries.

Seattle Seahawks - Is Russell Wilson pleased with the changes on the offense?

Wild Card Round - Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

G Gabe Jackson was brought in to help keep Russell Wilson on his toes in the backfield. The team re-signed his trusted RB in Chris Carson and surrounded him with weapons like DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, D'Wayne Eskridge and Gerald Everett. It was a start, but OL is still basically in the same lineup and Russell Wilson will be a one-man army in the NFL again.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Can the team's veterans hold up fo the entire NFL season?

Super Bowl LV

NFL QB Tom Brady is still elite in the NFL in his 40s, but he has to regress at some point, right? Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski, Ndamukong Suh, and Jason Pierre-Paul are all key players all over 31 years old. There are plenty of playmakers still in their prime on the roster, but these are their top players from last year in the NFL.

Tennessee Titans - What about the defense?

Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets

All the talk has been about the offense, but how is the defense holding up? They had 19 sacks in the NFL in 2020 and went and signed Bud Dupree. 1st-round CB Caleb Farley is quite the gamble with his health and rust after not playing in two years. S Janoris Jenkins is 32 but had three INTs last year with the Saints. The offense is definitely a strength and the defense could crumble at any point.

Washington Football Team - Are the QBs going to drag the team down to fourth in NFC East?

The Masters - Final Round

Washington released first-round bust QB Dwayne Haskins and there were many top QBs available and they went with Ryan Fitzpatrick. He's never made it to the playoffs and is 39 years old. Washington won the NFC East last year, but Dak Prescott and Saquon Barkley return and the Eagles have more potential. Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen are basically younger bridge QBs in the NFL.

Edited by Diptanil Roy