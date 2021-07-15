Josh Allen 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings, Impact, Dynasty Outlook and more

Josh Allen enjoyed a breakout year in 2020 and took the Bills to the conference championship, where he faltered at the hands of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. For his efforts last season, he received Second-Team All-Pro honors and has also been selected to his first Pro Bowl.

With his strong arm and only small changes to the offense, Allen once again looks like a great fantasy football prospect. He's definitely one of the best quarterbacks to draft in 2021, so let's take a look at his projections for the 2021-22 season.

Where will Josh Allen be drafted in the 2021-2022 fantasy football rankings?

According to the Fantasy Football Calculator, Allen is the second-best quarterback and 39th overall player this fantasy football season, only behind Mahomes in points per reception (PPR) Leagues.

In dynasty leagues, however, he loses a place to Kyler Murray, who ranks just ahead of Allen. Murray is the 45th overall player in the dynasty, while Allen is the 50th.

His average draft position (ADP) is 34th overall, second on the quarterbacks, one more time trailing Mahomes only.

How does the Buffalo Bills' offense impact Josh Allen's fantasy football performances in 2021?

Nothing was more important to the Bills' offense in 2021 than keeping Brian Daboll with the organization for one more season. The offensive coordinator did a fantastic job in the last three seasons designing his offense around Allen's strengths and minimizing his weaknesses.

Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots

Stefon Diggs is an elite receiver and Emmanuel Sanders is surely an above-average number two. The only position where the Bills offense needs reinforcements as of now is tight end, although there's been rumors they're looking to trade for Zach Ertz.

Why does Josh Allen rank so high in fantasy football dynasty leagues?

According to Fantasy Football Calculator, Allen's a top three quarterback to draft if you're going to start a new dynasty league this year. He's only behind Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray, two quarterbacks who are also really young and have a knack for big plays, just like Allen.

Obviously, dynasty leagues are the ones where you can retain some of your players from year to year. Allen is primed to be a star for years to come, as he's not only an elite NFL quarterback but also very young. So if you're lucky enough to draft him, you're going to have a great quarterback for a lot of seasons.

Josh Allen's strengths and weaknesses heading into the 2021-2022 fantasy football season

Josh Allen's strengths: Allen has improved a ton in 2020 but his main strengths are still the deep ball and his athleticism. He's got a strong arm and Buffalo has enough receivers who can play the deep ball. Plus, the Bills' offensive line is solid and Allen's mobility makes him an interesting threat on the ground.

Josh Allen's weaknesses: Allen became a fantastic player last season with no major weakness. It's worth noting, however, that he still takes some unnecessary hits because he doesn't know when to give up on a play. That can be a blessing but it can also be a curse, especially since we know one hit can change the course of a whole season.

