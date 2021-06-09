Cincinnati Bengals training camp 2021 dates, schedule, location, tickets & more 

The Cincinnati Bengals were over the moon when they were handed the opportunity to draft quarterback Joe Burrow first overall in 2020. The young quarterback showed a lot of promise, but after he suffered a devastating season-ending knee injury, the Bengals' campaign fizzled out.

Now, in his second pro season with the same offense, Burrow is looking to pick up right where he left off. The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Burrow's LSU teammate, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase this year, giving him another offensive weapon to work with.

As with all teams, the Cincinnati Bengals have already gone through minicamp, OTA's (Organized Team Activities), and now a mandatory minicamp. Now, all eyes are on the 2021 training camp and the promise that the Cincinnati Bengals will improve on last season's showing.

In an extremely competitive AFC North that sent three teams to the playoffs in 2020, the Cincinnati Bengals have some work to do to climb atop the division rankings.

Bengals notes:



-How Trey Hendrickson fits with Sam Hubbard

-Joe Burrow takes another step with play action passes, deep routes

-Maximizing Joe Mixon’s touches

Cincinnati Bengals training camp schedule

When:

The Cincinnati Bengals will report to camp on July 27, 2021. Training camp practices will officially begin three to four days later, no later than July 31, 2021.

Where:

The Cincinnati Bengals' training camp will be held at Paul Brown Stadium again this season. This is a great opportunity for fans to be allowed into the stadium and catch a glimpse of their 2021 Cincinnati Bengals.

Seeing as how Bengals fans didn't have the opportunity to watch training camp in person in 2020, fans are sure to flock to Paul Brown Stadium this summer.

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't made any official announcements yet on whether they will allow fans, or how many fans will be allowed into their training camp practices.

The Cincinnati Bengals will have three preseason games, two away and one at home. The first preseason game of the season will be on the road at Raymond James Stadium on August 14, 2021 to face the defending Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The second preseason game is scheduled for August 20, 2021 at FedEx Field, against the Washington Football Team, before finally arriving home for the third and final preseason game on August 29, 2021 against the Miami Dolphins.

To purchase tickets to the Cincinnati Bengals' preseason games, as well as the regular season games, follow the link provided on the team's official website. The link will detail the available seats for each home game.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha