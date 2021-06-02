Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie Contract: How much did the Cincinnati Bengals sign the fifth overall pick for?

The Cincinnati Bengals selected former LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with their fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Cincinnati decided to pass on offensive tackle Penei Sewell and go with the former teammate of their franchise quarterback. Joe Burrow and Chase torched the NCAA on their way to a national championship in 2019.

The Bengals are hoping that the chemistry between Burrow and Chase will carry over to the NFL. Ja'Marr Chase has already said that he plans on breaking every receiving record that the Bengals have. The Cincinnati Bengals signed their fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft on Wednesday.

Cincinnati Bengals sign Ja'Marr Chase to a four-year, $30.8 million deal

College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU

Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to a four-year, $30.8 million contract that is fully guaranteed. The Bengals have their fifth overall pick locked up until the 2026 NFL off-season. Here's a full breakdown of Ja'Marr Chase's contract, according to spotrac.

The #Bengals have signed No. 5 overall pick Ja'Marr Chase to his rookie contract. He gets $30.8M fully guaranteed with a $19.7M signing bonus. pic.twitter.com/F8wYTmKfsL — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) June 2, 2021

Ja'Marr Chase's Contract Breakdown

Contract Terms: 4-years, $30,819,641

4-years, $30,819,641 Signing Bonus: $19,774,284

$19,774,284 Average Salary: $7,704,910

$7,704,910 Guaranteed at Signing: $30,819,641

$30,819,641 Total Guaranteed: $30,819,641

$30,819,641 Free Agent year: 2026

The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping that drafting Ja'Marr Chase pays off in the end. Cincinnati based their fifth overall pick on one season of success with Joe Burrow as his quarterback. But Ja'Marr Chase hasn't played in an actual football game since the 2019 season.

It just so happens that the 2019 season was the best season of his college career at LSU. Ja'Marr Chase caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns during his sophomore season in 2019. Chase sat out the 2020 college season and entered the 2021 NFL draft.

The Cincinnati Bengals are impressed with what they saw in Ja'Marr Chase in OTAs. Head coach Zac Taylor spoke with the media during a press conference and had this to say about their rookie wide receiver.

"Ja'Marr has been impressive. He picks it up quickly. I know there's probably some new terms that are crossover from some old terms he's had that, like any young receiver, it takes a couple days to get adjusted to. But man, he gets lined up quick, he knows what to do, he's got great hands. He's everything we hoped he could be here through just the first couple of practices. But really excited to see when we can actually strap on the pads in training camp and see what his game looks like then."

Ja'Marr Chase has brought hope to the Cincinnati Bengals football team during his short time with the team. Zac Taylor feels confident that Chase will be a massive contributor on offense. The Bengals have the potential on offense to make a hard playoff push next season.

Edited by Prem Deshpande