Cincinnati Bengals depth chart 2021: Predicting Week 1 starters

The Cincinnati Bengals will head into their second season with Heisman winner Joe Burrow under center. However, the Bengals have a lot of work to do to get themselves out of the bottom of the AFC North. With three teams from the division making the playoffs in 2020, Cincinnati will have tough competition all season long.

Many have criticized the Cincinnati Bengals for their relative inactivity during the off-season, as they haven't done enough to improve their roster. Without drafting additional offensive line depth for their young quarterback as well as defensive help, the Cincinnati Bengals could have a lot on their plate in 2021.

Cincinnati Bengals 2021 Depth Chart

Here is what the Cincinnati Bengals' depth chart should look like entering week 1:

Offense

Quarterback: Joe Burrow, Brandon Allen, Kyle Schurmur.

Running Back: Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine, Trayveon Williams, Pooka Williams, Chris Evans.

Wide Receiver: Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, Auden Tate.

Tight End: Drew Sample, CJ Uzomah.

Center: Trey Hopkins.

Left Guard: Michael Jordan.

Right Guard: Quinton Spain.

Left Tackle: Jonah Williams.

Right Tackle: Riley Reiff.

Defense

Linebacker: Akeem Davis-Gaither, Germaine Pratt, Logan Wilson.

Defensive Line: Sam Hubbard, O.H. Reader, Larry Ogunjobi, Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai.

Corner: Darius Phillips, Chidobe Awuzie, Trae Waynes.

Free Safety: Jessie Bates III.

Strong Safety: Vonn Bell.

Special Teams:

Kicker: Austin Seibert, Evan McPherson.

Punter: Kevin Huber, Drue Chrisman.

Long Snapper: Clark Harris.

Kick Returner: Brandon Wilson.

Punt Returner: Darius Phillips.

Cincinnati Bengals Depth Chart Analysis

Offense

Quarterback: Joe Burrow had an impressive rookie campaign in 2020 before suffering a devastating knee injury in November. Nevertheless, he should be ready come week 1, and Brandon Allen and Schurmur look to be the second and third on the depth chart.

Joe Burrow says it was important for the rest of the Bengals to see him take part in OTAs even though his knee isn’t at full strength yet (85 percent).



Every member of the Bengals was there on Day 1.



Cincy got a leader. pic.twitter.com/szLjfuPctx — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) May 25, 2021

Running Back: Joe Mixon, Samje Perine and Trayveon Williams are also solid options out of the backfield for Burrow. Getting rid of the ball fast is something that the young quarterback may have to rely on in the AFC North. The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Pooka Williams and Chris Evans for added depth in the rush as well as on special teams, if necessary.

Wide Receiver: The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Burrow's LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase in the first round. The move should help Burrow, considering the chemistry the two have already established in college. Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins are also solid wide receivers in the slot.

Tight end: The starting tight end for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020 was CJ Uzomah. Due to an injury early in the season, second-year player Drew Sample received the starting reps, but both are expected to make an impact in 2021.

Offensive Line: The Cincinnati Bengals have received a lot of backlash for not addressing their offensive line this off-season. With a second-year quarterback already suffering a serious knee injury, the Bengals didn't make the line a priority. The Cincinnati Bengals will bring back Trey Hopkins at center, Michael Jordan at left guard and Quinton Spain at right guard. The Bengals did draft Carman Jackson, a left guard, out of Clemson.

Defense

Linebacker: The Cincinnati Bengals will return linebackers Akeem Davis-Gaither, Germaine Pratt and Logan Wilson. Their additional depth at linebacker would be Markus Bailey and Jordan Evans.

Defensive Line: The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Joseph Ossai an edge rusher out of Texas in the third round, who is expected to start. DJ Reader, Trey Hendrickson and Larry Ogunjobi will make out the rest of the line.

Safety: At free safety, the Cincinnati Bengals will start Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell at strong safety.

Corner: Darius Phillips, a great utility option for the Cincinnati Bengals, has five career interceptions. Chidobe Awuzie and Trae Waynes are also corner options for the Bengals' secondary.

Special Teams

The Cincinnati Bengals made some interesting selections when it came to special teams. They decided to draft a backup kicker in Evan McPherson in the fifth round to compete with veteran Austin Seibert. The Cincinnati Bengals also signed undrafted free agent punter Drue Chrisman out of Ohio State to compete with Kevin Huber.

Meanwhile, veteran long snapper Clark Harris will enter his 13th season with the Cincinnati Bengals. Kick returner Brandon Wilson, who returned 103-yard touchdowns last season, resigned despite the Bengals offering a two-year extension in the off-season. Corner and utility man Darius Phillips will take punt returns.