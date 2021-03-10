NFL Trade Rumors: 3 tight ends the Cincinnati Bengals should pursue on the trade market

The Cincinnati Bengals can officially start to build around star QB Joe Burrow this offseason. Burrow showed that he is more than capable of leading the Cincinnati Bengals franchise, but the team needs to set him up to succeed.

First, Cincinnati will probably use their fifth overall selection in tne NFL Draft to strengthen their offensive line by selecting Penei Sewell. Plus, with plenty of talented wide receivers available in free agency, the Bengals could fill that need on the open market. In doing so, they would give Burrow more explosive weapons.

Otherwise, the Cincinnati Bengals need to upgrade at tight end. The team struggled at the position during during the 2020-2021 NFL season.

Cincinnati's starting tight end, C.J. Uzomah spent all but two games on injured reserve with a torn Achilles. Uzomah's replacements, Drew Sample and Cethan Carter didn't step up in his absence.

Cincinnati Bengals 2020 NFL season stats at tight end

-- Receptions: 45

-- Receiving yards: 402 yards

-- Touchdowns: 1

In the two games that C.J. Uzomah played, he registered eight receptions for 87 receiving yards and a touchdown. With the lack of production at the tight end position, the Bengals should aim to improve at the position by targeting these three players.

1) NFL trade rumors: The Cincinnati Bengals trade for Zach Ertz

Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to move veteran tight end Zach Ertz this offseason. It has been reported that a deal could be completed by the end of next week. The Eagles have been trying to trade Ertz since last year's trade deadline.

Ertz brings a tremendous pass-catching tight end to the Cincinnati Bengals offense. He would also give Burrow a reliable target. Ertz still has two or three years of productive football left in him, so he could become the signal-caller's favorite weapon.

During his time in Philadelphia, Zach Ertz has put up great numbers. His best season came during the 2018 NFL season, where he registered 116 receptions, 1,163 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns. Let's take a look at the success that Ertz has put together during his last eight seasons with the Eagles.

Zach Ertz Career Stats:

-- Receptions: 561

-- Receiving yards: 6,078 yards

-- Touchdowns: 36

2) NFL trade rumors: The Cincinnati Bengals trade for Evan Engram

New York Giants TE Evan Engram

Evan Engram is another tight end who heard his name being mentioned during the trade deadline last year The New York Giants will probably to shop their fifth-year tight end this off-season. Engram had made the Pro Bowl in 2020, and he caught 63 passes for 654 receiving yards. Still, his excessive drops frustrated Giants fans and coaches alike.

The Cincinnati Bengals could use a good pass-catching tight end that can line up at wide receiver if needed. For this reason, Cincinnati should target Engram. The Bengals are a perfect fit for the former Pro Bowler because Burrow likes to air the football out, and he needs all the weapons he can get.

Engram will be entering his fifth NFL season, and he put together his best season during his rookie year. In 2017, Engram caught 64 passes for 722 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Let's take a look at how Evan Engram has put together a successful four-years with the New York Giants.

Evan Engram's Career Stats:

-- Receptions: 216

-- Receiving yards: 2,420 yards

-- Touchdowns: 13

Engram would be an appealing option for the Bengals because as a 26-year-old, he still has plenty of time to grow.

3) NFL trade rumors: The Cincinnati Bengals trade for Gerald Everett

Los Angeles Rams TE Gerald Everett

The Los Angeles Rams have garnered plenty of interest in fifth-year tight end Gerald Everett. Los Angeles has already demonstrated that they're ready to make some moves this offseason. The Rams have traded starting quarterback Jared Goffs early this year.

With the Rams receiving interest in Everett, it's hard to believe that they will not listen to the offers.The former South Alabama star will be entering his fifth season, and he is coming off his most productive year.

During the 2020 NFL season, Gerald Everett recorded a career-high 41 receptions and 417 receiving yards.

In the last four years in the NFL, Everett has started 11 games. Let's take a look at the solid numbers that make Everett a desirable player on the trade market.

Gerald Everett's Career Stats:

-- Receptions: 127

-- Receiving yards: 1,389 yards

-- Touchdowns: 8