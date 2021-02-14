2021 NFL Draft: Devonta Smith or Ja'Marr Chase - Who will have the better rookie season?

Devonta Smith and Ja'Marr Chase are one and two in the wide receiver prospect rankings for the 2021 NFL draft. According to thedraftnetwork.com, Ja'Marr Chase is the number one wide receiver prospect. They have Chase as the fifth best player in the 2021 NFL draft, but right behind Chase at number six is Devonta Smith.

Both Chase and Smith have the opportunity to hear their names called within the first ten picks of the 2021 NFL draft. Ja'Marr Chase had an amazing sophomore season for the LSU Tigers. Devonta Smith put together a Heisman Trophy and national championship season in his senior year.

Who will be drafted first in April? 🤔



🔄 for DeVonta Smith - Alabama

❤️ for Ja’Marr Chase - LSU pic.twitter.com/7yVJXadzNH — RotoUnderworld (@rotounderworld) February 8, 2021

Who will have the best rookie year in the NFL? Will Ja'Marr Chase or Devonta Smith get selected first? These are all questions that have hit the surface as the 2021 NFL draft draws closer.

2021 NFL Draft: Ja'Marr Chase or Devonta Smith: Who gets drafted first?

Heisman Trophy winning WR Devonta Smith

Devonta Smith's senior season at Alabama was the deciding factor in him being selected before Ja'Marr Chase. Smith looked unstoppable at times during the 2020 college football season. One time in particular was the College Football National Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Devonta Smith recorded 12 receptions for 215 receiving yards and three touchdowns against the Buckeyes. This was the third time during the 2020 season that he surpassed the 200 yard receiving mark. Smith went over 200 yards receiving against Mississippi State and LSU.

In both of those games he had three or more touchdowns. In the Mississippi State game, he hauled in 11 catches for 203 yards and four touchdowns. Smith topped his receiving yards against LSU. He recorded eight catches for 231 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Advertisement

Devonta Smith has put together a senior season that may not be repeated for long time.

Devonta Smith's Senior Season Stats:

-- Receptions: 117

-- Receiving yards: 1,856 yards

-- Touchdowns: 23

NFL Draft Prediction: Miami Dolphins

2021 NFL Draft: Ja'Marr Chase or Devonta Smith: Who will have the best NFL rookie season?

Former LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase

When looking at the teams selecting in the top ten of the 2021 NFL draft, Ja'Marr Chase could land with a talented quarterback. One team that makes a lot of sense for Ja'Marr Chase is the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase already have amazing chemistry.

Burrow and Chase were the pair that led the LSU Tigers offense during their national championship run. Drafting Ja'Marr Chase eliminates the issue with developing chemistry. Chase caught 20 touchdown passes from Joe Burrow during the 2019 college football season.

Advertisement

The Bengals should add Ja'Marr Chase to Joe Burrow's arsenal of weapons 🔥@PFF_Steve: pic.twitter.com/9f3hmynEb1 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 6, 2021

With A.J. Green aging, Ja'Marr Chase can walk in and step into the number one wide receiver role. Devonta Smith also has this same situation in Miami. Tua and Smith played together in Alabama.

The difference between Smith and Chase is that Devonta Smith will not be the number one wide receiver in Miami. Ja'Marr Chase will be Joe Burrows' top target if he goes to Cincinnati. With that being said, Ja'Marr Chase could have the better NFL rookie season.