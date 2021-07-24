NFL Trade Rumors: Why Deshaun Watson to the Philadelphia Eagles could be a great move

Deshaun Watson has been in the news all summer long. Aside from Aaron Rodgers, Watson has been the most vocal quarterback about wanting a trade.

However, unlike Rodgers, Watson's team also has reason to move him, since he is currently facing over 20 lawsuits that could result in jail time. The lawsuits could make him unavailable in the near future. However, some teams would be willing to wait on the QB, considering he's an upgrade at the position on most rosters. One of those teams is the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jalen Hurts first, Deshaun Watson second

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently trying to get Jalen Hurts off the ground. He played sporadically in 2020, often disappointing on the field. The hope is that Hurts makes a Carson Wentz-like jump in his second season. However, the chaos of the Eagles may have permanently stunted Hurts' growth.

Between the sporatic starts, the change in head coach and a faltering offensive roster, Hurts seems to be in trouble heading into 2021. If he struggles, the Eagles will have to make a tough choice in 2022. Will they give him another shot or will they choose to drop a first-round pick on a top prospect and start over?

Adding Deshaun Watson makes sense because it eliminates this question entirely. If the Eagles have Watson and Hurts does not work out, they can seamlessly drop Hurts and roll with Watson. In other words, Watson would be brought on board, serving a likely suspension, and be ready to start in 2022 if needed.

Additionally, adding Deshaun Watson today would cost a fraction of what it will in 2022 after he has finished his suspension. Deshaun Watson is damaged goods at the moment and that tag will stick with him as long as the length of his suspension is unknown.

Once teams know how long he will be out, Watson's stock will go up. There is not a lot of interest right now so the price is relatively low. Of course, the Texans will try to get what they can for the quarterback, but they lack the leverage to make this a blockbuster trade.

What if Hurts works out?

If Jalen Hurts works out, the Eagles will have two franchise quarterbacks. They can pick one and trade the other. If the Eagles trade Watson, they'll make a tidy profit on whatever they traded to the Texans the year before.

Teams will be chomping at the bit for a reliable quarterback whose availability situation is much clearer.

