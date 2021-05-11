NFL Trade Rumors: Re-evaluating Deshaun Watson's trade value

After the conclusion of the 2020 NFL season, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson told the team that he wanted them to trade him in the offseason.

Watson, one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL, would be a game-changing addition to any offense. Many teams were interested in acquiring the Texans star, but a series of allegations of sexual misconduct followed by lawsuits from the alleged victims have put Watson's career on hold.

Teams interested in Watson's services have momentarily distanced themselves from the quarterback as they monitor the situation around his legal battles.

But has Watson's legal troubles affected his trade value?

What is Deshaun Watson's current trade value?

In the aftermath of the allegations, Deshaun Watson has been named in 22 civil cases of women accusing him of misconduct. The quarterback has continuously pleaded innocent and said he will prove it in court.

Deshaun Watson's Texans fate could be sealed with 2021 season in doubt https://t.co/KXbntw3l0b pic.twitter.com/pRY99mZZvP — New York Post (@nypost) May 3, 2021

But within the last few weeks, details of the case have been eerily quiet, leading many to believe there could be a resolution to the situation sooner rather than later. But what does that do to Deshaun Waston's trade value?

Clearly, not many teams are currently willing to make a trade for Watson due to the lack of clarity about the quarterback's situation for the 2021 season. Will Deshaun Watson be suspended? Will the cases be settled before the start of the season? Will he start training camp and then go on the Commissioner's Exempt list?

The Houston Texans have said they aren't willing to trade Deshaun Watson. But the team is in a rebuild and the quarterback wants to be on a team contending for the Super Bowl.

Last September, Deshaun Watson signed a mega 4-year, $111 million extension with the Houston Texans, currently the second-largest deal in the NFL. Given his resume and long-term contract, the Texans would have received a good haul of picks and players for Watson. But due to the uncertainty around his future, his trade value has definitely taken a big hit.

Right now, it doesn't look likely that the Texans will get a first-round draft pick for Deshaun Watson. Simply because his football future is still in a gray area. Watson could wait it out and even hit the Commissioner's Exempt list after training camp while figuring out his legal issues and then get traded before the 2022 season.

Since the 2021 NFL draft, many teams have addressed their quarterback situation, so some of Watson's potential suitors seem to have moved on. But there is one that may still be willing: the Philadelphia Eagles.

Peter King says he has a "gut feeling" the Eagles will be the team to trade for Deshaun Watson.



Do you think the Eagles should trade for Watson?#Eagles #FlyEaglesFly@sportstalkphl — Kelly Green Hour (@KellyGreenHour) May 10, 2021

The Eagles are not convinced that Jalen Hurts will be the long-term solution at quarterback. If given the opportunity, all signs point to the Eagles willing to trade for a versatile quarterback like Deshaun Watson.

The Texans drafted quarterback Davis Mills from Stanford so they most likely won't want a quarterback in return. It will probably take a second- and third-round pick in 2022 and perhaps 2023 draft picks to land Watson.

Indeed, it was a run on QBs: The #Texans — with so much uncertainty at QB with Deshaun Watson — take #Stanford QB Davis Mills at No. 67. Just in case. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2021

But a trade for Watson will not be happening any time soon, given his legal battles and potential sanctions that he might face from the league.