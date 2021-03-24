NFL Rumors: Several teams still interested in Deshaun Watson despite lawsuits

Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson has been in the spotlight for many teams in the NFL since January as he reportedly wanted to be traded by the Texans. Those rumors were confirmed by newly appointed HC David Culley and GM Nick Caserio, who have implied on numerous occasions that they will not trade Watson and hope to fix the relationship between him and the team.

A week after the first lawsuit was filed, the three-time Pro Bowl QB faces 16 lawsuits for alleged sexual misconduct. Watson and his attorney both deny any allegations, as the attorney filing the lawsuits has reportedly denied Watson's legal representation to properly investigate the allegations.

Three more lawsuits alleging sexual assault and inappropriate conduct were filed against Deshaun Watson, including one that alleges he sexually assaulted a woman this month.



The attorney representing the women has filed 10 lawsuits since last week. https://t.co/MhLfSfqzgD — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 22, 2021

But the lawsuits are not stopping teams from being interested in trading for Watson, and there are still six teams interested in trading for the young QB.

NFL: Watson could sit out for the 2021 season if he isn't traded

The San Francisco 49ers, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and Denver Broncos are all reportedly still interested in trading for the 25-year-old QB.

The Panthers have been front runners to get Watson, as they have been freeing up cap space to take on his $177.5 million contract. Star RB Christian McCaffrey was supposedly on the table in a trade package if the Texans were willing to get him.

A team being considered a "dumpster fire" by fans, the Eagles are a new addition to the list of teams that are truly interested in trading for the QB. It would take the organization a lot just to be able to manage the heavy cap hit Watson's contract has. The Eagles currently have second-year QB Jalen Hurts and just signed veteran Joe Flacco as well, after trading Carson Wentz to the Colts earlier in March.

It's unclear what kind of trade packages the Texans would command for Watson, but it is clear that they are not picking up the phone to trade for the young QB. If the lawsuits are dropped and Watson is cleared of his allegations, he could emphasize his demand for a trade even more.

If his wish isn't fulfilled, he could easily sit out for the upcoming NFL season and the Texans are the ones who will be impacted most by that.