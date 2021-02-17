NFL Trade Rumors: Panthers could include McCaffrey in trade package for Deshaun Watson

With Houston Texans NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson adamant about his demand for a trade away from the franchise, there has been no substantial offer from any team in the NFL that could make the Texans consider parting ways with the former first-round pick.

The Texans' new-look front office, led by new GM Nick Caserio, has been bullish on their claim that the quarterback is not available for a trade. However, his demand to leave the team could be granted if an NFL team of his liking can conjure up a trade package enticing enough to sway the Texans' head.

"The Texans treat JJ Watt like a man, and Deshaun Watson like a petulant child? ... I wish I was surprised." @StephenASmith sees a difference in the way the two stars were treated this offseason.



Full episode now streaming on ESPN+: https://t.co/osJtoYNLV0 pic.twitter.com/E0GwlprWwF — ESPN (@espn) February 13, 2021

It's no surprise that the vast majority of teams in the NFL are interested in trading for the 25-year-old, who is coming off the best season of his career. One of those teams is the Carolina Panthers, who are a darkhorse in the sweepstakes for Deshaun Watson. Now, a report has surfaced that the Panthers are putting together a trade package centered around running back Christian McCaffrey to land Deshaun Watson.

NFL Trade Rumors: Are Panthers willing to part ways with one of the NFL's best RBs for Deshaun Watson?

A player like Deshaun Watson could command at least three-four 1st round picks and possibly a position player. The Panthers have reportedly been willing to do such a thing, but rumors suggest they are now willing to add McCaffrey in a potential trade for the Houston QB.

According to Panthers beat reporter and ESPN insider @DNewtonespn, the Panthers are preparing to make a strong push for Deshaun Watson and "will do whatever it takes to get Deshaun Watson, and that includes giving up three first-round draft picks and Christian McCaffrey." 👀 — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge_FF) February 16, 2021

McCaffrey was drafted by the Panthers in the 2017 NFL Draft with the 8th overall pick and has since been a key player in the offense. Unfortunately for him and the team, his 2020 NFL season was cut short after suffering a high ankle sprain injury. He would eventually return, only to suffer a shoulder injury that would knock him out for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old had signed a four-year, $64 million contract in April 2020, which made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL. Considering the lack of any offense outside of Deshaun Watson's throwing and running ability, having him in the backfield would certainly benefit them no matter who plays under center.

It's hard to believe that the organization would move on from McCaffrey, but if it is the cost of acquiring one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, the Carolina Panthers could truly consider it.