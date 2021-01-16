NFL Trade Rumors: Rams putting trade package together for Deshaun Watson

After the first report of a possible trade indication, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is now reporting that the Los Angeles Rams are putting a trade package for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

This comes after several reports of the Texans' organization failing to collaborate with Watson in what is a big off-season for the team. The team hired new GM Nick Caserio a few weeks ago, prompting Deshaun Watson to send out a tweet stating "some things never change", which was later on deleted.

Then reports came out that Watson wanted to be dealt with the Miami Dolphins with a deal including QB Tua Tagovailoa, who was already named as the starting QB for the Dolphins' 2021 season.

NFL Trade Rumors: Deshaun Watson trade package includes Jared Goff

The package that the Rams have created includes QB Jared Goff and several draft picks for Watson. If the Texans were to trade Deshaun Watson, they would certainly need a 2021 first-round pick or a starting QB in that deal, considering that the Texans will not have a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. That pick was traded for tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Interceptions thrown over last 10 games* for remaining QBs:



Jared Goff 9

Lamar Jackson 8

Tom Brady 8

Josh Allen 6

Drew Brees 5

Patrick Mahomes 5

Aaron Rodgers 3

Baker Mayfield 1



*includes postseason pic.twitter.com/kp2jV9nscn — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) January 14, 2021

For the Rams, adding Watson would likely be the last piece needed to become a threat in the NFC division. Goff has had his ups and downs as a QB for the Rams, simply put he has been average for the team. The Rams' defense is what has got the team this far into the playoffs, but adding Watson could make them a Superbowl threat yet again.

Couldn’t be more proud of my big bro and agent @DavidMulugheta. Named the “Most Powerful Agent in the NFL” and also the youngest person to ever be named most powerful. I appreciate you and you know the squad got your back the same way you got ours. #FamilyTies pic.twitter.com/I400VkqKIX — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) December 23, 2020

As for the Texans, they'd have to simply take a chance with Goff and build around him. If they do not give him a decent offensive line like he currently has in L.A. and a decent run game, it could simply be a Deshaun Watson 2.0 situation for the Texans.