Baltimore Ravens Training Camp 2021: Predictions, preview, team news, and more

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off a season in which they finished second in the AFC North with an 11-5 record. Lamar Jackson led the way for his team, throwing 26 touchdown passes with nine interceptions and running for 1005 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Ravens are looking to regain the AFC North crown this season and supplant the Pittsburgh Steelers. Before that can happen, the team needs to grind through training camp, which begins July 28th, 2021 at Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills. Here is a roundup of team news and a look at position battles and players to watch.

Baltimore Ravens news roundup leading into training camp

The Ravens made a host of moves this offseason. They waived Mark Ingram II, signed Derek Wolfe to a three-year contract extension, acquired Sammy Watkins and offensive lineman Ja'Waun James, and drafted wide receiver Rashod Bateman in the first round.

The Ravens are currently dealing with four players who are battling injuries. Fullback Patrick Ricard is fighting a hip injury that makes his availability questionable for the start of training camp.

Cornerback Inman Marshall has a knee issue that could impact is ability to participate at the start of training camp. Linebacker Otaro Alaka is also dealing with a knee injury that leaves him questionable for the start of training camp.

Lastly, tight end Nick Boyle is recovering from an MCL injury in his knee that makes him questionable for day one of training camp.

Players and position battles to watch

Will Rashod Bateman jump into the second-string wide receiver role? The Ravens have also signed Sammy Watkins, who would normally be a top-two receiver. But Watkins is coming off the worst season of his career.

Last season, as a member of the Chiefs, Watkins had 37 catches for 421 yards and two touchdowns. Before that, Watkins hovered around 600 yards of offense in the previous two years. If Watkins' slide continues, he could vacate his spot for Bateman before the first kickoff of 2021.

Rashod Bateman

Look at the defensive side of the ball and keep an eye on cornerback Jimmy Smith. Smith has been a member of the Ravens since 2011. He will be 33 years old this season. When players reach their mid 30s, stepping on the training camp field can sometimes create an epiphany that their body cannot take anymore abuse.

When this happens, their NFL career is over. Will Smith have this realization on July 28th, 2021?

