2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman

Rashod Bateman is part of the second tier of wide receivers in the 2021 NFL draft class, behind Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith, and Ja’Marr Chase.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers wide receiver is projected to be drafted somewhere in the late first or early second round. Let’s look at Bateman's profile ahead of the 2021 NFL draft.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Rashod Bateman’s profile

--Height: 6’2”

--Weight: 210 pounds

--Position: Wide Receiver

--School: Minnesota

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profiles: Rashod Bateman’s Receiving Stats and Career At Minnesota

--Receptions: 147

--Receiving Yards: 2,395

--Receiving Touchdowns: 19

Sometimes it takes a player entering college football a year or two to get acclimated to an elevated level of competition, but that was not the case for Rashod Bateman.

In his freshman season with the Golden Gophers, he caught 51 passes for 704 yards, proving that he belonged in the Big 10 from the day he stepped on the field.

Bateman’s signature season came during his sophomore campaign, where he logged 1,219 yards in 13 games. He hauled in 60 receptions and caught 11 touchdowns that year. That was certainly enough to get the attention of NFL scouts everywhere.

Last season, Bateman decided to opt-out, then opt-in and then out again of the Golden Gophers’ college season. He played only five games. Technically, he hasn’t played a full season since 2019, which might slow him down a little in his conditioning.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Rashod Bateman’s strengths

If there’s one thing NFL quarterback’s love, it’s throwing the ball to a receiver who can catch a high percentage of passes when he’s not open.

Bateman has reliable hands and can make difficult catches anywhere on the field. Even if the throw is imperfect, the Minnesota prospect has the ability to adjust and make the catch.

Bateman has the size to play on the perimeter in the NFL, and won’t be outmatched by physical corners who try to press him at the line of scrimmage.

He’ll only get stronger in the pros and could develop into a potent weapon in the red zone if he uses his body to box out defenders. He’s also not afraid to run routes over the middle and take a hit if necessary, while still making the catch.

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profiles: Rashod Bateman’s weaknesses

While it’s a positive that Bateman has the ability to make plays over and around his defenders, it’s not always ideal for him to be so closely blanketed in his passing routes.

One weakness he’ll need to overcome at the next level is getting separation from the cornerback or safety matched up against him. Even for the very best NFL receivers, not every catch is going to be a highlight-reel play.

Bateman will need to work on losing his defender to give his quarterback some easier throwing lanes. Additionally, he has not impressed analysts with his blocking. If he wants to be a three-down player, he’ll have to do his part in the running game to be viewed as a legitimately complete player in the NFL.