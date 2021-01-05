2021 NFL Draft Profile: LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase

The first wide receiver selected in the 2020 NFL Draft was on the board until the Las Vegas Raiders selected Henry Ruggs at 12th overall.

In 2021, it is unlikely a pass catcher will last as long in the draft. While Alabama's Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle have been getting hype as top WRs in the 2021 draft class, LSU's Ja'Marr Chase projects as the top receiver off the board in April.

Chase's notes:

Chase was born in Harvey, Louisiana on March, 1 2000. He is listed as six feet tall and 207 pounds.

Alongside Joe Burrow, Chase led LSU to the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, won the 2019 Biletnikoff Award for the nation's top receiver, was a unanimous All-American, and first-team All-SEC.

Pro Football Focus said that Chase is the "most complete receiver prospect since at least Amari Cooper."

Chase's stats:

Chase, like several other top 2020 draft prospects, opted out of the 2020 season. In 2019, he caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. His longest catch of the season was a 78-yard grab.

Chase's breakout 2019 came after he caught just 23 catches for 313 yards and three touchdowns in 2018.

NFL Draft fits:

Chase could be a fit for almost every NFL team, a potential WR1 that could slide into any offense and elevate the unit. Among team's that could meet the cross-section of an early enough draft pick and a strong enough need at receiver to use a first-round pick on Chase there are several standout fits.

Though the Jets could use a WR aside Denzel Mims, there is no reason to suggest Chase will go top two. Where the fits begin is with Miami at three, Cincinnati at four, Philadelphia at six, and the Lions at seven. It is hard to see Chase falling past those four WR-needy teams, but if he does the Panthers should stop his fall at eight.

Mock Draft Predictions:

Chase projects to be a high first-round pick in every mock draft around. In Sportskeeda's own mock, Chase is slated to go third overall to the Bengals, following QB Trevor Lawrence and OT Penei Sewell.

CBS has Chase going seventh overall to the Detroit Lions, and Walter Football also has Chase going to the Bengals.