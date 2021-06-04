3 players who could impress at Baltimore Ravens' OTAs

The Baltimore Ravens will be gunning to make their first Super Bowl appearance in eight years.

Led by 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson, the Ravens head into the 2021 campaign as one of the favorites in the AFC. The Ravens upgraded their offense this off-season by drafting and signing two wide receivers to help Jackson in 2021.

As the Baltimore Ravens begin their OTAs, they will be looking for their star quarterback to develop some chemistry with the new offensive weapons they acquired for him this off-season. They will also want to see their famous defense show the same hunger they did in 2020.

On that note, let's have a look at three Baltimore Ravens players who could impress during this year's OTAs.

#1 Rashod Bateman

The Baltimore Ravens drafted star receiver Rashod Bateman 27th overall in this year's NFL Draft. The 6' 0", 190-pounds wideout has already impressed head coach John Harbaugh.

At the University of Minnesota, Bateman recorded 1,923 yards and 17 touchdowns during his two seasons in college. The rookie is a brilliant route runner who could give Lamar Jackson another speedy receiver to throw to this season.

#2 Sammy Watkins

Veteran NFL wide receiver Sammy Watkins signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens this off-season. Entering his eighth season in the league, Watkins is only 27 years old.

The wideout has spent his last three seasons in Kansas City, helping them win Super Bowl LIV. Watkins' NFL experience could be vital for the Baltimore Ravens' young receiving core, especially rookie Rashod Bateman.

During the current OTAs, Watkins spoke highly of the rookie Bateman, saying:

“I’ve been watching him for the last two weeks, and I think the guy is pretty good. He runs just about every route at a professional level; he’s doing just about everything I’ve seen myself doing as a young receiver or any top guy. I think he’s a very special wide receiver.”

#3 Patrick Queen

Last season, rookie linebacker Patrick Queen was the star of the Baltimore Ravens’ defense. He started all 16 games and led the team with 106 tackles. Queen recorded nine tackles for a loss, ten quarterback hits, one interception and one touchdown.

The Ravens will need another big year from Queen if they wish to beat AFC powerhouses like Kansas City and the Buffalo Bills.

