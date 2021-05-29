2021 NFL Schedule: Baltimore Ravens game-by-game & win-loss record predictions

The Baltimore Ravens were able to battle back from a COVID-19 outbreak mid-season to go level with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. They won five of their last games to get into playoff contention.

Securing one of the AFC's wild-card playoff spots and one of three teams from the same division to make the postseason was a tall task. Nevertheless, the Baltimore Ravens will look to take back the top spot in the AFC North once again this season.

Which teams will put up points?



Projecting next season’s 10 best offenses! 📊 (via @cfrelund) pic.twitter.com/TfSYSbGbB6 — NFL (@NFL) May 29, 2021

Baltimore Ravens 2021 Schedule - Predictions

Here is a game-by-game analysis of the Baltimore Ravens' 2021 regular-season schedule:

Week 1: at Las Vegas Raiders

Prediction: W 28-21

The Baltimore Ravens will travel to Las Vegas in week 1 for their first Monday Night game of the season. Although the Raiders will likely provide tough competition, the Ravens should pull out this victory and start their campaign on a winning note.

Week 2: vs Kansas City Chiefs

Prediction: L 40-28

Their first home game of the season could prove to be quite a challenge. Lamar Jackson has faced the Kansas City Chiefs three times and hasn't had much success, going 0-3 so far. That may not change this year as well.

Week 3: at Detroit Lions

Prediction: W 35-14

Facing the Detroit Lions in the third week of the season with a new coaching staff might just be the best-case scenario for the Baltimore Ravens. After a challenging week 2 matchup against the Chiefs, the Lions won't have an easy time getting into the red zone against the Ravens.

Week 4: at Denver Broncos

Prediction: W 28-10

The Denver Broncos haven't yet announced who they plan to start at quarterback. It looks like one of Drew Lock or Teddy Bridgewater at this point, but by week 4, that could change. Considering the same, the Baltimore Ravens should eke out a comfortable win in this game.

Week 5: vs Indianapolis Colts

Prediction: W 21-20

In just their second home game of the season, the Baltimore Ravens will host the Colts in Week 5. There's no telling how Carson Wentz would fare with his new team. This could be a close match against the Colts, who are building their defense and bolstering their offensive line. But the game could go the way of the Baltimore Ravens.

Week 6: vs Los Angeles Chargers

Prediction: W 24-21

This will likely be the Baltimore Ravens' longest stretch of wins, as the Chargers appear to be another 'winnable' game. With the Baltimore Ravens playing at home stretch in a full stadium, they should easily defeat Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

Baltimore Ravens open up OTAs with Bradley Bozeman (Alabama) starting Center pic.twitter.com/QsDA4Ksppg — DEE SPORTS GUY (@RodH75727469) May 28, 2021

Week 7: vs Cincinnati Bengals

Prediction: W 24-20

The Baltimore Ravens should win their home game against a young Bengals team still trying to find its identity. The Ravens should not face any issues and might win by more than four points.

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: vs Minnesota Vikings

Prediction: W 21-20

After a midseason bye week, the Baltimore Ravens will be well rested when they face the Vikings. Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson may cause some issues for the Ravens secondary, but the Baltimore Ravens should win a close game.

Week 10: at Miami Dolphins

Prediction: L 27-16

This could very well be a trap game for the Baltimore Ravens. The Miami Dolphins are a young team, so the Ravens might trip in Miami in week 10, as it would be a lot warmer than what the Ravens might expect.

Week 11: at Chicago Bears

Prediction: W 21-17

This should be an easy bounce-back game for the Baltimore Ravens. Whether it is Andy Dalton or Justin Fields who makes the start under center remains to be seen, though.

Week 12: vs Cleveland Browns

Prediction: W 21-20

This series against the Browns will likely be split like against any good AFC North rival. The Baltimore Ravens will probably take this home matchup.

Week 13: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Prediction: L 21-17

Another AFC North matchup could see the Steelers capitalize on their home field advantage and beat the Baltimore Ravens.

Week 14: at Cleveland Browns

Prediction: L 27-24

Two weeks after facing the Cleveland Browns at home, the Baltimore Ravens will travel to Cleveland. After dropping their first meeting of the season, the Browns will likely take this one.

Week 15: vs Green Bay Packers

Prediction: 35-21

This prediction will stand only if Aaron Rodgers is the starting quarterback for the Packers. He would make the offense unpredictable, whereas a first-year starter in Jordan Love may be easy to handle for the Baltimore Ravens.

Week 16: at Cincinnati Bengals

Prediction: L 35-20

The Baltimore Ravens will end their season with a plethora of AFC North games in a row. But the Ravens should easily take this one against the Bengals.

Week 17: vs Los Angeles Rams

Prediction: L 35-17

Taking on the Rams this deep in the season with a bye earlier on could be an Achilles heel for the Baltimore Ravens. Matt Stafford and the Rams may have the upper hand in this matchup.

Week 18: vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Prediction: L 21-20

This game may mean everything, or it could mean nothing at this point. It would all depend on how the AFC North shapes up and whether the Baltimore Ravens will need to play all of their starts against the Steelers.