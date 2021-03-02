2021 NFL Draft: 3 players that could help the Baltimore Ravens in 2021

With 171. 2 yards per game, the Baltimore Ravens ranked last in the NFL in the passing category. It's clear that they need to upgrade and look for a playmaking wide receiver in the upcoming NFL draft.

Three players the Baltimore Ravens could target in 2021:

The Baltimore Ravens have struggled in passing, so they need suitable options to elevate their offense in a big way. On that note, here are three players they could target in the 2021 NFL Draft.

#1 Rashod Bateman

Penn State vs Minnesota

Rashod Bateman is an exceptional route runner who blazes across the stretch and can make plays after the catch.

The 6' 1", 210-pound receiver from the University of Minnesota is a four-star recruit and the 27th rated receiver in the 2018 class.

The 21-year-old is one of the most polished route runners entering the NFL Draft. While he is not considered a speedster, he posses quickness and agility; he can get behind defenses with firm-route running and maintain enough speed to run away from defenders.

The Baltimore Ravens might choose a wide receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft for the second time in three years; in this regard, Bateman could be a great fit.

The Baltimore Raven's offense would fulfill what they expected from Miles Boykin - a fast, huge physical receiver with incredible hands.

Rashod Bateman is so freaking good.



He's closer to Ja'Marr Chase than he is to any other WR in this class.

#2 Creed Humphrey

Big 12 Football Championship - Baylor vs Oklahoma

Another area the Baltimore Ravens need replenishment is the center position. Throughout the season, Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari committed costly mistakes on the snap, especially in the loss to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round.

An option for the Baltimore Ravens in this regard could be Oklahoma center, Creed Humphrey.

The 320-pound center is a vicious blocker and has been dependable his entire college career, producing zero sacks in the 2020 season.

During the 2021 senior bowl, Humphrey was a brute, showing off his abilities, which significantly raised his draft scout. The Baltimore Ravens offensive line could benefit with Humphry as a day one starter at center.

Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey is a brick wall



Oklahoma center Creed Humphrey is a brick wall

#3 Wyatt Davis

CFP National Championship presented by AT&T - Ohio State vs Alabama

The Baltimore Ravens struggled during the season after All-Pro future hall of Famer Marshal Yanda retired after the 2019 season.

Yanda was a commanding run-blocking offensive lineman since stepping into the league in 2007; his departure left a large hole in the Baltimore Ravens's offensive line.

The all-American guard from Ohio state Wyatt Davis could be the much-needed replacement. The 315-pound guard is a premium run blocker who could thrive with the Ravens' coaching. The Baltimore Ravens historically have had extraordinary success in developing offensive lineman.

If the Ravens miss out on the top free agents such as Brandon Scherff and Joe Thuney (both could be franchise tagged), Wyatt Davis could well be a worthy alternative.

The Ravens could use their first or second-round pick on Davis, who has had his draft stock fall significantly; he was initially projected to go as high as 15 but probably could go the second round.