NFL Week 13: Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson to start against the Dallas Cowboys

The Baltimore Ravens are one of the teams in the NFL that has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ravens had to play without star quarterback Lamar Jackson in NFL Week 12 against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. But Baltimore's franchise player will be back in NFL Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Ravens' QB Lamar Jackson is expected to come off Reserve/COVID19 list and start Tuesday vs. the Dallas Cowboys, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2020

Lamar Jackson gives the Ravens offense a boost

As of Week 13, Dallas has the worst rushing defense in the NFL. So the Ravens' rushing attack must be licking their chops going into Tuesday night's game. Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram Jr. are ready to return to the Ravens' explosive running attack.

Mark Ingram Jr and Lamar Jackson were the focal points to the Baltimore Ravens' offensive success in the 2019 NFL season. Their ability to run the football however and whenever they wanted pushed the Ravens into the playoffs. This dynamic duo has the opportunity to get back to their old ways against the Cowboys on Tuesday.

The return of quarterback Lamar Jackson also gives the Baltimore passing offense a big boost. The Ravens need to win out to stay afloat in the playoff race. The AFC is very competitive this year, and the Ravens are currently on the outside looking in.

Baltimore Ravens Playoff Chances

Baltimore has a favorable schedule to end the 2020 NFL season. Four out of the five teams they face in the next five games have losing records. The Ravens do have a big game against the red-hot Cleveland Browns in Week 14, though.

If the Ravens finish 11-5, they are guaranteed to make the playoffs if:

1. Browns lose 1 game (not including game vs Ravens)

2. Dolphins OR Bills lose 2 games

3. Colts AND Raiders lose 1 game

Note: Dolphins and Colts both play Raiders, Bills play Dolphins, Browns play Titans. — Alex Sherlock (@sherly_tebow) December 3, 2020

The Ravens need their starting quarterback, Lamar Jackson for all five of these games. He must stay healthy and play at his elite level. Right now. Balitmore sits behind the Indianapolis Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders for the final playoff spot in the AFC.

Missed tackles forced on runs by QBs:

1. Lamar Jackson - 22

2. Carson Wentz - 15

3. Josh Allen - 14 pic.twitter.com/atuzvyTGUa — PFF (@PFF) December 3, 2020

Comparing all three schedules, the Ravens have the best shot at winning four out of their final five games. Again, their toughest test will come in Week 14 against the Browns. The Ravens own the tie-breaker over the Colts, as they defeated Indianapolis in Week 9.

The Raiders are unpredictable at this point in the 2020 NFL season. Their inconsistency also works in favor of the Ravens. Still, ultimately, the Ravens' hopes of making the playoffs hinge on Lamar Jackson. If the Ravens want to have a successful December, they need their best player to carry them down the stretch. Thankfully, Lamar Jackson is now back in the fold.