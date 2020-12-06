Create
NFL Week 13: Baltimore Ravens vs Dallas Cowboys odds, picks and predictions

Preview
The Baltimore Ravens just had to play on Wednesday with seemingly half their starting lineup on the COVID-19 reserve list. The Ravens nearly handed the Pittsburgh Steelers their first loss, but Pittsburgh emerged victorious.

After this crushing loss, the 6-5 Ravens hope to get their season back on track. Meanwhile, the 3-8 Dallas Cowboys are treading water in the worst division in the NFL, the NFC East.

Due to some scheduling changes, the Ravens and Cowboys will meet in the final game of NFL Week 13. It is scheduled to be played on Tuesday night.

Baltimore Ravens vs Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds

Ravens odds: -7.5 (-370)

Cowboys odds: +7.5 (+295)

Spread: The Ravens are just over a one touchdown favorite against the Cowboys.

Baltimore Ravens vs Dallas Cowboys Picks

1. The Ravens defense, despite its recent lack of practice and key starters, will hold the depleted Cowboys offense to two touchdowns or less.

2. Star QB Lamar Jackson will rush for over 50 yards in his return.

3. WR CeeDee Lamb will lead Dallas in receiving yards in an impressive performance.

Baltimore Ravens vs Dallas Cowboys Key Notes

  • RB Gus Edwards thrust into the starting role last week and he only rushed for 10 yards on nine carries.
  • Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins, the Ravens' top running backs, are expected be back in the lineup on Tuesday.
  • QB Robert Griffin III has been ruled out, so Trace McSorley will be the backup.
  • The Cowboys are only one win out of a playoff spot, though they have the worst record in the NFL.
  • Andy Dalton was 25/35 with a touchdown and interception in the Cowboys' Week 12 loss to the Washington Football Team
  • RB Ezekiel Elliot has struggled more than any other star Cowboy in 2020, as he rushed for just 32 yards on 10 carries last week.
Baltimore Ravens vs Dallas Cowboys Key Injuries

Ravens:

Note: The Ravens placed several players on the COVID-19 list prior to Week 12's matchup against the Steelers. Some players may still be ineligible to play on Tuesday.

S Chuck Clark (knee) is questionable

QB Robert Griffin III (thigh) is out

S DeShon Elliot (knee/ankle) is questionable

CB Jimmy Smith (groin) is questionable

DT Brandon Williams (ankle) is questionable

G D.J. Fluker (ankle) is questionable

Cowboys:

T Cameron Erving (knee) is out

G Zack Martin (calf) is out

DE Aldon Smith (illness) is questionable

Baltimore Ravens vs Dallas Cowboys Prediction

Prediction: Ravens 24, Cowboys 17

Money line: Ravens -7.5, Cowboys +7.5

