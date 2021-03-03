NFL:  Why hasn't Lamar Jackson won a Super Bowl ring yet?

Lamar Jackson has reached many milestones in his career. He is the youngest player to win the Heisman Trophy, the youngest quarterback to start an NFL playoff game, the youngest quarterback to start in the Pro Bowl, and the youngest to win an NFL MVP award. What the 24-year-old is yet to win, though, is a Super Bowl ring.

In 2018, Baltimore went 6-1 after Jackson took over from veteran Joe Flacco. In 2019, he led the Ravens to a league-best 14-2 season. In 2020, he guided them to an 11-5 regular-season record and then earned his first playoff win in the Wildcard Round against the Indianapolis Colts.

HISTORIC. 💪@Lj_era8 becomes the FIRST player in NFL history with 5,000+ pass yards and 2,500+ rush yards in his first 3 seasons. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/1iKD2PKywl — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) December 9, 2020

Why hasn't Lamar Jackson have a Super Bowl ring?

The MVP is an electric player, but his passing game wasn't at the highest level in the last season. Some critics blame offensive coordinator Greg Roman for his predictable passing concepts. Defenses have found some success against Jackson, forcing him to throw outside the hash marks or attempt deep passes downfield.

Greg Roman needs to go, according to @MarcellusWiley.



“Give Lamar Jackson what he needs, real weapons and an offensive coordinator that won’t get figured out.” pic.twitter.com/o2BTQE6RuS — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) January 18, 2021

To make it to the Super Bowl, Jackson needs to stay in rhythm with his pass-catchers and hit big plays downfield.

The Ravens also need to give Jackson the tools that he needs in the passing game.

Jackson's go-to target Marquise Brown is quick, with an incredible run, but he has a weak catch radius. Brown and Miles Boykin are good wide receivers but are not top-tier.

The Ravens have nosedived in the Pro Football Focus's offensive line rankings. Baltimore went from No. 2 in 2019 to No. 16 in 2020. There were some changes between the two seasons. Baltimore lost All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley after suffering a severe ankle injury in the eighth week. The Ravens regressed at the center as Pro Bowl right guard Marshal Yanda retired, after which they lacked a proven No. 3 tackle.

In Jackson's three playoff losses, he managed only 32 points because of the pressure. The quarterback was under duress on 40 of 137 total dropbacks; he completed 24.1% of his throws.

In the 17-3 divisional playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills, Jackson didn't strike fear in his opponents, but he was the one scrambling desperately to dodge pass rushers crashing through the middle and right side.

The Ravens need upgraded linemen who can pass protect and limit mistakes.

Last season, Baltimore allowed Jackson to get pressured on 22.7% of his passes; their offense committed 57 penalties - 35 by the offensive linemen - which was the third-most in the NFL.

Jackson is an elite franchise QB with a little more practice and better weapons; his dream for a Super Bowl ring might not be out of reach.