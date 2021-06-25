Baltimore Ravens training camp 2021 dates, schedule, location, tickets & more

The Baltimore Ravens front office has had a busy off-season, bringing in some exciting new weapons for their star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Longtime head coach John Harbaugh will have his focus on getting the new faces in the squad up to speed during the upcoming training camp. Ravens fans will be keen to see how their team looks before pre-season gets underway in August. Baltimore's training camp will be open to fans this year.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Baltimore Ravens' training camp activities.

When does the Ravens' training camp begin?

The Baltimore Ravens' 2021 training camp begins on Tuesday, July 27. For the first time in league history, NFL teams will have a unified start to their training camps.

For the first time, the NFL will have a unified start to training camp, with 29 teams set to report Tuesday, July 27 -- 47 days before the Sunday of Week 1, as allowed by the CBA -- and plans for league-wide practices and fan events Saturday, July 31.



Midsummer Madness, anyone? — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 25, 2021

Where will the Baltimore Ravens training camp be held?

The Ravens' 2021 training camp will feature 12 open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills. The location can safely host approximately 1,000 fans per day. The Ravens have also scheduled an open practice at the M&T Bank Stadium on July 31.

How much does it cost for a ticket to attend Ravens' training camp?

From 11 AM on Thursday, July 15, Ravens fans can visit BaltimoreRavens.com/TrainingCamp or the Ravens' mobile app to claim a parking pass for one of the Owings Mills practices.

The online reservation is on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing fans to secure parking passes that'll admit one car's worth of people to the specific practice requested. All Baltimore Ravens training camp practices are free for fans to attend, with a ticket claimed from the link above.

Fans will have to wait a little longer before being able to interact with their favorite players.

Due to the NFL/NFLPA's COVID-19 protocols, player autographs will not be permitted during the 2021 training camp practices. However, food trucks, interactive children's activities and sponsor activations will be available for fans.

Stadium Training Camp Practice Details

Event: M&T Bank Stadium Practice – Free and Open to the Public.

When: Saturday, July 31.

Practice Time: To be determined.

Details: The practice will feature entertainment that includes interactive games, Baltimore's Marching Ravens, cheerleaders, Poe and live mascots Rise and Conquer. The Ravens team store and concessions stands will also be open.

The Ravens are also scheduled to have two practices with the Carolina Panthers at Wofford College in South Carolina on August 18 and 19.

