Projecting the New York Jets' 2021 starting lineup entering training camp

The New York Jets will try to turn things around from a 2-14 record from the 2020 season and climb back into the mix this year. With a promising rookie quarterback and a new head coach with fresh ideas, the Jets seem to be on the right track.

The upcoming training camp will be a sign as to which direction the Jets will go with certain position battles. Will it be the rookies or veterans that win the starting roles?

2021 New York Jets starting lineup

Quarterback - Zach Wilson

Robert Saleh: It's going to be cool to see how Zach Wilson reacts to different defenses. https://t.co/lwsBoTIL8S — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 20, 2021

Quarterback Zach Wilson will begin his rookie campaign in just a few short days as the starting quarterback for the New York Jets. Wilson was selected second overall by the Jets after an impressive college career at BYU.

With the departure of Sam Darnold this offseason and a new coaching staff, the Jets' offense will now be led by Wilson, who scouts referred to as "NFL ready."

Running Backs - Tevin Coleman, Michael Carter, La'Mical Perine

The running back position isn't the strongest asset on the New York Jets roster.

Tevin Coleman is looking for a comeback season, hoping he can do that with the Jets. La'Mical Perine was a standout back at the University of Florida but had just a little over 200 rushing yards in 2020 as he battled an injury.

But it's rookie Michael Carter out of UNC who could really make an impact in the Jets' running game.

.@CBSSports has Michael Carter (@8kMike) being the #1 most productive rookie running back in the NFL this season 👀🔥✈️ pic.twitter.com/uXSX5n3z1k — 𝙅𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙈𝙀𝘿𝙄𝘼🛫 (@NYJets_Media) June 28, 2021

Wide Receivers - Elijah Moore,Corey Davis, Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios

The New York Jets have a few position battles at training camp in the wide receiver position. That said, four receivers are likely to be the starters.

Rookie receiver Elijah Moore has already shown during rookie camp and mandatory minicamp that he has what it takes to be a dominant receiving threat for the Jets offense.

Corey Davis signed with the Jets this offseason after spending four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. Davis will bring a veteran presence to the receiving core and will be a reliable target for Zach Wilson.

Denzel Mims was drafted by the New York Jets in 2020 and made his NFL debut in Week 7. Mims 23 receptions for 357 receiving yards, which are good numbers, but some believe he hasn't reached his ceiling quite yet.

Tight End - Chris Herndon

Chris Herndon will have a position battle on his hands during the 2021 training camp. He'll have to compete against Tyler Kroft and Ryan Griffin for the starting spot.

Offensive Line - LT Mekhi Becton, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, C Connor McGovern, RG Greg Van Roten, RT Morgan Moses

The New York Jets offensive line is undoubtedly one of the biggest in the entire NFL. Drafting Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker in consecutive drafts was a power move that showed where they were trying to build. Morgan Moses signed with the Jets this offseason after seven seasons with the Washington Football Team.

Center Connor McGovern will need to bounce back from a year that saw lots of ups and downs in 2020 for him. Greg Van Roten will enter his second season with the Jets.

Defensive Ends - Carl Lawson, Vinny Curry

Carl Lawson has the ability to be an elite pass rusher in the league. Although there is still a lot of work to do, the Jets believe that with a defensive-minded coach in Robert Saleh, their defense will be more aggressive. Veteran Vinny Curry is trying to prove that he still has it even as a veteran in hopes of making the final roster.

Defensive Tackles - Quinnen Williams, Sheldon Rankins

All signs point towards Quinnen Williams having a career year in 2021. The New York Jets had high expectations for Williams and he has the ability to be even better.

Sheldon Rankins, if healthy, could be an integral piece on the Jets defense. He signed with the team this offseason after spending the last five seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

Linebackers - C.J. Mosley, Jarrad Davis, Blake Cashman

C.J. Mosley will have a new addition to the linebacker core as Jarrad Davis, who played with the Detroit Lions, will now have the strongside. Blake Cashman will also be another veteran back at linebacker for the Jets.

Cornerbacks - Bryce Hall, Bless Austin

Both Bryce Hall and Bless Austin have the ability to be playmakers and break up passes in the red zone. The New York Jets' new defensive scheme should help with a higher production and development of these two cornerbacks.

Safeties - Ashtyn Davis, Marcu Maye, Lamarcus Joyner

While most defensive schemes use just three safeties, Robert Saleh has been known to use three safeties in his defense, meaning all three could start and make an impact on defense.

Joyner was signed by the Jets this offseason, which leaves Ashtyn Davis third on the depth chart.

Special Teams - P Branden Mann, K Sam Ficken

There will be a kicking competition between Ficken and Chris Naggar. It's a 50/50 chance at this point but Ficken has the ability to get the starting job.

Branden Mann will enter his second year as a punter for the New York Jets. He had a successful rookie season in 2020 with a punting average of 43.9 yards. Mann was also the NFL Punting Yards Leader with a total of 3,598 yards in 2020.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha