NFL Draft Results 2021: New York Jets select OL Alijah Vera-Tucker with the 14th overall pick

The New York Jets moved up to get some protection for new QB Zach Wilson by picking guard Alijah Vera-Tucker from USC.

The 6-foot-4 and a half, 308 lbs offensive lineman earned first-team all-conference honors in 2020.

Vera-Tucker will make a great addition to the Jets offensive line that allowed then quarterback Sam Darnold to be sacked over and over again.

The guard was known for his competitiveness and toughness at college.

How does Vera-Tucker help the Jets?

He will immediately help protect the shiny new quarterback Zach Wilson. Vera-Tucker is a solid pass and run blocker with good balance.

The Jets drafted him up to ensure an offensive line and will be hoping he can be a cornerstone in the future.

Vera-Tucker showed at USC that he is capable of playing tackle as well as guard. It will be interesting to see where the Jets see his best position.

The rookie's first job will be to protect his fellow Jets rookie quarterback and learn fast on the job.

Prediction on how his first season will go with the Jets?

It will be a baptism of fire for Alijah Vera-Ticker. The rookie Jets guard is expected to start immediately and protect their star new QB Zach Wilson.

There is also the question of which position he fits best. He may have to play multiple different roles for the Jets in his first season.

While things may be tough to start, Vera-Tucker has the potential to be a cornerstone of the Jets offensive line for years to come.

If he can avoid the dreaded injury bug, he should be a productive first-year player for the franchise.

New York Jets fans will be hoping that he and Zach Wilson are the beginning of a new, bright future for the struggling franchise.