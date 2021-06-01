NFL Trade Rumors: 5 Best landing spots for Morgan Moses 

Former Washington offensive tackle Morgan Moses was allowed to seek a trade earlier in the offseason. Now the Washington Football Team has released the thirty-year-old, blaming his $7.75 million salary as the reason why they couldn't work out a trade.

Morgan Moses is now free to sign with whichever team he decides on and that needs his skills on their offensive line. The five-year veteran, a former third-round pick, was ranked as the sixth best offensive tackle in the National Football League in 2020.

5 Teams that can sign Morgan Moses

#1 Cincinnati Bengals

With Joe Burrow entering just his second season and already suffering a serious knee injury, the Bengals need offensive line help. They have rookie Jackson Carman but need more if they want more production from Burrow.

If the Bengals sign Morgan Moses, they could move Riley Reiff from right tackle to left tackle, putting Moses in right.

"Morgan Moses was unexpectedly released last week, leaving a hole at right tackle. The move left fans puzzled..."@Cooleystakes on what to expect from WFT's O-line

#2 Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line went through some changes this offseason. Center Maurkice Pouncey retired and Alejandro Villanueva signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Tackle Matt Feiler also left during free agency.

The Steelers drafted center Kendrick Green, while David DeCastro is still a reliable veteran on the line. Zach Banner is an effective tackle but missed almost all of 2020 due to injury. It is possible that his production on the offensive line might not be at full speed by the start of the season.

Imagine the Steelers with Malik Hooker, Morgan Moses, and Justin Houston.



Nobody would be talking smack about the roster anymore and with a couple simple moves the Steelers could make it financially possible. Make Ben’s last years worth it.... — Michael Beck (@MichaelBeck56) May 24, 2021

#3 New York Jets

Just as with the Cincinnati Bengals, the New York Jets need to protect their young quarterback Zach Wilson. Within the last two NFL drafts, the Jets have selected Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Adding Morgan Moses at right tackle would give the Jets not only added depth but a veteran presence on that offensive line as well as for the offense as a whole.

#4 Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals signed veteran offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum Jr. this offseason as right tackle. However, Beachum has played most of his career at left tackle, meaning that signing Morgan Moses would be the best situation.

Put Moses on the right and Beachum back on the left and the Cardinals will have a solid offensive line in front of Kyler Murray going into his third season as a starter.

#5 Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers actually need a left tackle more than a right tackle. But since Morgan Moses is capable of playing both, he might be the best addition that the Panthers can make.

Taylor Moton is currently a right tackle and is one of the best in the game. To protect Sam Darnold, the Panthers need a left tackle to keep an eye on his blind side.