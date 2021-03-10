NFL Trade Rumors: 3 offensive lineman the Cincinnati Bengals should trade for this off-season

The Cincinnati Bengals hold the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and are expected to select Oregon Ducks offensive tackle Penei Sewell with it. While Sewell would be a tremendous addition to the Bengals' offensive line, they are expected to add another lineman to the roster in free agency.

With Trent Brown rejoining the New England Patriots from the Oakland Raiders, the offensive lineman market has certainly thinned. However, there are players that the Cincinnati Bengals can still pursue through trades to bolster their offensive line this off-season.

NFL Trade Rumors: 3 offensive linemen the Cincinnati Bengals should trade for this off-season

Here are three linemen that the Cincinnati Bengals can acquire via a trade:

#1 Orlando Brown Jr.

Baltimore Ravens OT Orlando Brown Jr.

Orlando Brown Jr. has requested to be traded from the Baltimore Ravens this off-season. Brown spent the 2020 NFL season at left tackle as the Ravens' starting left tackle Ronald Stanley was sidelined by injury. Orlando Brown Jr. knows he will be heading back to right tackle once Stanley is healthy, but wants to continue at left tackle and has thus demanded a trade.

Teams should be interested in Orlando Brown Jr. not just because he’s a good blocker and a great person, but also because he’ll help a team score touchdowns in more ways than one pic.twitter.com/5rrWrM78a8 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) March 2, 2021

Brown Jr. was extremely comfortable at left tackle during the 2020 season. While a trade would be ideal for both parties, the Ravens would likely be apprehensive in trading the player to a division rival.

#2 Kevin Zeitler

New York Giants OG #70 Kevin Zeitler

New York Giants offensive guard Kevin Zeitler will be entering his 11th NFL season. New York is looking for trade partners for the veteran offensive guard. The main reason behind the Giants wanting to trade Zeitler is to unload the hefty contract that comes with him.

The Cincinnati Bengals could use help on the interior part of their offensive line and will benefit from Kevin Zeitler's skill set at guard. Zeitler brings a veteran leader to the Bengals front and will be a big addition. The Bengals want to keep their franchise quarterback Joe Burrow healthy, especially after losing him to an ACL injury last season.

#3 Andrew Norwell

Jacksonville Jaguars OG Andrew Norwell

Andrew Norwell will be entering his 10th NFL season during the 2021 NFL season. He has spent the last three years of his NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he started at guard. With the Jacksonville Jaguars going through several changes this off-season, they are looking to trade Norwell.

Frangie Show: Per @JasonLaCanfora, #Jaguars are "shopping" Andrew Norwell.



"It doesn't make football sense to move Andrew Norwell. He played well last year. If it were me, I'd hang on to him." - @HaysCarlyon pic.twitter.com/ktLK9kFy6T — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) March 5, 2021

Over the last nine seasons, Andrew Norwell has played at least 70% of his snaps with both the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars. During the 2019 NFL season, he played 100% of the snaps for the Jaguars. Norwell will bring a reliable starter to the Cincinnati Bengals offensive line and a lineman that can play both right and left guard.