NFL Draft 2021:  With the second overall pick, the New York Jets select Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

As widely expected, the New York Jets picked BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

A polarizing player in the lead-up to the draft, the 6-foot-3 Wilson is known for his competitiveness, something the Jets' top brass loved. ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said earlier this week on “The Dan Patrick Show”:

“Zach Wilson’s going to be defined by his greatness, or lack of, and also be defined by how Sam Darnold does".

The Jets became the first team in the common draft era to select two quarterbacks in the top three within four years. Wilson and Sam Darnold's NFL careers will now be compared and debated until they retire.

How does Zach Wilson help the Jets in his first year?

Wilson has never had a season with double-digits in interceptions in three seasons in college. Unlike previous first-round pick Sam Darnold, the Jets will be hoping he can continue to avoid turning the ball over.

What the Jets need is a positive shot in the arm after a series of losing seasons. The rookie QB has a cannon for an arm which will give the Jets fans some much-needed hope.

The Jets can’t get any worse than they were in 2020 when they were ranked last in offense. So a shiny new quarterback should provide the Jets with vital offensive firepower.

Prediction For Zach Wilson's Rookie Season

It’s not going to be easy for Wilson. Typically, an NFL rookie quarterback’s debut season is full of steep learning curves and a series of mistakes.

Playing in the New York market will only magnify any issues the new Jets QB will face. But as mentioned earlier in the article, the Jets can’t get any worse on offense. They also have a raft of other high draft picks that should help the team improve as they enter the 2021 season.

Yes, there will be rookie errors, but if Wilson can stay healthy and minimize his turnovers, the Jets can improve significantly from last year. There’s no reason Wilson can’t be competing for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.