5 best landing spots for Gardner Minshew

Gardner Minshew was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. At the time, he was considered the future quarterback of the franchise, but it seems that time has come and gone.

In 2019, Gardner Minshew became the starting quarterback after Nick Foles was injured in Week 1 of the season. Minshew went on to appear in 14 games, starting 12, throwing for 3,271 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Before the 2020 season, Foles was traded, making Gardner Minshew the starting quarterback for the Jaguars. After Minshew sustained injuries, Mike Glennon and Jake Luton received opportunities to start. When Gardner Minshew returned, the Jaguars weren't happy with his performance and replaced him in Week 15 with Mike Glennon.

The Jaguars have now drafted their new starting quarterback,Trevor Lawrence. The team signed former San Francisco 49ers backup C.J. Beathard as the backup, while Jake Luton would be third in the depth chart.

That puts Gardner Minshew the odd man out, and the Jacksonville Jaguars are interested in trading him. On that note, let's have a look at five NFL teams that could be a good fit for Minshew.

Frangie Show: Gardner Minshew was not at #Jaguars voluntary OTAs today. Urban Meyer said he expects him back Monday.



"Urban has praised him publicly, but feels like in all likelihood, he's not going to be here this year." - @HaysCarlyon pic.twitter.com/uVcC0i4bHt — 1010 XL / 92.5 FM (@1010XL) June 3, 2021

#1 Tennesse Titans

The Tennessee Titans recently traded for wide receiver Julio Jones and have a solid offense that includes quarterback Ryan Tannehill. While Tannehill is the obvious starter in Tennessee, the depth behind him doesn't have a lot of experience. DeShone Kizer and Logan Woodside are the current backups to Tannehill.

If either were to start in place of Tannehill, their offense might not be able to utilize all of their offensive weapons. So trading for Gardner Minshew would allow the Titans to have a solid, reliable backup quarterback, one who has a big arm and could use his legs if the need be.

#2 Carolina Panthers

This off-season, the Carolina Panthers traded Teddy Bridgewater with the Denver Broncos and acquired Sam Darnold from the New York Jets. The Panthers believe offensive coordinator Joe Brady would fix any issues Darnold has had so far in his career.

Darnold's current backup is PJ Walker, who was not only a solid Temple quarterback but also an XFL one with the Houston Roughnecks. Acquiring Gardner Minshew could be good for the Panthers because if Darnold's issues don't get resolved, the former could end up becoming their starting quarterback.

REPORT: The Jaguars might accept a 5th or 6th round pick for QB Gardner Minshew. pic.twitter.com/wPeLzhdlLA — JPA Football 🏈 (@jpafootball) June 11, 2021

#3 Indianapolis Colts

The Colts traded for Carson Wentz. While they probably won't be trading for a backup quarterback, too, especially in their own division, it might be a good idea. Wentz has struggled to stay on the field his entire career because of injuries.

The Colts' current backup quarterback options are Jacob Eason and 2021 draft pick Sam Ehlinger. Both are young and without experience, so if Wentz were to have injury issues again, the Colts would be in a tough bind.

#4 Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson's situation hasn't had any updates lately, so it is not known if or when the quarterback would start the 2021 season. The Texans drafted Davis Mills out of Stanford in this year's draft. The Texans also signed Tyrod Taylor and Jeff Driskel as backup options.

But with the type of offense the Texans run, Gardner Minshew might be better suited than the above options if Watson is no longer one.

#5 Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team has added a few key pieces to their offense this off-season. Veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick signed with Washington after spending two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Fitzpatrick won't be the starting quarterback in the long term, so Washington will need another option soon. Gardner Minshew could be that one.

