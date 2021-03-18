NFL Trade Rumors: The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting calls about Gardner Minshew

Could Gardner Minshew be on the move?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have received calls from teams apparently interested in Minshew, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, citing a source.

"One QB to monitor: The #Jaguars have received a few calls from teams inquiring about QB Gardner Minshew, source said. The Jax QB room is in flux, and we’ll see where this one goes," Rapoport tweeted.

Rapoport didn't state which teams have called about Minshew, but just the fact that the Jaguars are getting calls about him is enough to fuel speculation.

In an appearance on NFL Network, Rapoport noted that Minshew might pair well with the Chicago Bears. Chicago's passing game coordinator/quarterback coach, John DeFillippo, was the Jaguars' offensive coordinator and has coached Minshew before.

If the Bears are willing to part ways with Nick Foles, Minshew may be an option as a backup quarterback there, Rapoport noted. Chicago recently signed Andy Dalton, presumably to be its new starter.

Other teams that have quarterback needs and may be interested in acquiring Minshew are the New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Washington Football Team and Carolina Panthers.

For a curveball, the New England Patriots may even take a look at Minshew as a possible quarterback-in-waiting under Cam Newton.

Why are NFL teams interested in Gardner Minshew?

Gardner Minshew in NFL action for the Jags

Gardner Minshew didn't enter the NFL with much fanfare, but his legend has since grown.

After a standout college career at Washington State, where he won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm and Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year honors, Gardner Minshew was drafted No. 178 overall by the Jaguars in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

It didn't take him long to make his NFL debut, as he was thrust into action when Foles, who was previously Minshew's teammate in Jacksonville, was injured.

In that game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Minshew threw for 275 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while completing 88% of his passes. It was the best completion percentage of any player making their debut in league history, at least since 1950, plus the highest percentage in Jaguars history.

Gardner Minshew finished the season with 3,271 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions, eventually winning the Jaguars' starting quarterback job. He also became known for his interesting personality and flowing hair.

In his second season, though, Minshew struggled with injury and split time with other quarterbacks. He holds Jacksonville's franchise record for most consecutive games with at least three passing touchdowns, at three, as well as multiple team rookie records.