Why is Mac Jones wearing #50 for the New England Patriots?

The New England Patriots use a unique system for their minicamps and training camps. New England assigns their rookies player numbers in the 50s and 60s based on when they were picked in the draft. Mac Jones was the New England Patriots' first pick in the 2021 draft, which is why the franchise has conferred the No 50 on him for the duration of the rookie minicamps, OTAs, and training camp.

Mac Jones will get a new jersey number before the NFL preseason begins. It's unknown if Jones will wear the No 10 that he wore at Alabama. The QB's former Alabama teammate, Christian Barmore, was the New England Patriots' second player drafted, and he is now wearing No 52 till the preseason starts.

Mac Jones on his relationship with Cam Newton:



“He’s done an awesome job being a good mentor... He calls me Mac and Cheese, so I've got my nickname." pic.twitter.com/jW2HqtGAqD — Guy Boston Sports (@GuyBostonSports) June 10, 2021

When it comes to Mac Jones' number for the 2021-2022 season, he still has the opportunity to land No 10 since none of the veterans has claimed it. The Patriots have a massive question to answer at quarterback with Cam Newton and Mac Jones competing for the starting job. Newton is said to currently own a competitive edge over Mac Jones, entering his second season with the Patriots.

When will the New England Patriots start Mac Jones?

2021 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots will enter the 2021-2022 NFL season with Cam Newton as their starting quarterback. Newton will have a short leash throughout the season, and if he doesn't perform up to Belichick's standards, we could see Mac Jones slot in.

Mac Jones says Cam Newton has given him the nickname “Mac and Cheese.” pic.twitter.com/QRp4eUTP6P — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 10, 2021

Mac Jones has impressed the Patriots coaching staff with his football IQ and confidence but has failed to prove that he's worthy of the starting job just yet. Jones lacks size, speed, and arm strength, which we all knew heading into the 2021 draft. Those weaknesses have carried over to the Patriots' camps this off-season.

Mac Jones will only see the starting quarterback position if Cam Newton is injured. Bill Belichick is seemingly of the opinion that Cam Newton is the starting quarterback at the moment, and Mac Jones is their future.

The more Jones sits and learns, the better he will be for New England. Let's not forget that Tom Brady sat out his rookie season, and when Drew Bledsoe got injured, Brady came in and the rest, as they say, is history.

Mac Jones has that same opportunity with the Patriots. Jones is not Tom Brady, but Bill Belichick will take the same approach with Jones that he took with Brady. Mac Jones will likely be the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots in the 2022 season.

