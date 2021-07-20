Carolina Panthers Training Camp 2021: Predictions, preview, team news and more

The Carolina Panthers finished the 2020 season with a 5-11 record in third place in the NFC South. The Panthers had hoped the addition of new head coach Matt Rhule would help their chances in the division, but to no avail.

Injuries to standout running back Christian McCaffrey hindered the offense's ability to make anything happen. With a new quarterback and a new game plan, the Panthers are ready to once again be a competitive force in the NFC South. Or are they?

Carolina Panthers news roundup

In early April, the Carolina Panthers traded for quarterback Sam Darnold from the New York Jets in exchange for a sixth-round pick in 2021 and a second- and fourth-round pick in 2022.

The Carolina Panthers later traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick.

The Panthers then chose to exercise their fifth-year option on Darnold, keeping him under contract through the 2022 NFL season. It is believed that the Panthers will be able to turn Darnold's career around with offensive coordinator Joe Brady and his ability to make an offense work.

The Panthers used the 2021 NFL Draft to make significant moves to build depth at many spots on the roster. The Panthers drafted cornerback Jaycee Horn out of South Carolina in the first round.

Training camp position battles and players to watch

The Carolina Panthers training camp will feature a few position battles for players who may need to work a little extra to get noticed.

For starters, the battle for who will be Sam Darnold's backup is one that seems to be at the forefront. It will be either Will Grier or P.J. Walker. While one will win the competition, the Panthers will carry three quarterbacks on the roster, seeing as how they've been known to use multiple quarterbacks throughout the season.

The battle for left tackle will be one that is integral to the Panthers offense. This is Sam Darnold's blindside, and since the Panthers believe Darnold is the starter, protecting him is their main concern. Cam Erving and Trenton Scott seem to be the two most dependable options, with Erving having the ability to beat him out in training camp.

NFC South training camp preview: Who will man Sam Darnold's blind side in Carolina? (via @ScottJay94)https://t.co/8kdQWdjvl8 pic.twitter.com/UGtS6YPtgM — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) July 14, 2021

Watching Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore are two receivers who will be interesting to watch in 2021 as they have a new quarterback.

Another interesting storyline during Carolina Panthers training camp will be the return of running back Christian McCaffrey. After losing the majority of the 2020 season to injury, this will be McCaffrey's comeback tour.

HE'S BAAAACKKKKK



Christian McCaffrey enters 2021 at No. 24 on our #PFNTop100 pic.twitter.com/Od0sWTd6In — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) July 14, 2021

Edited by Colin D'Cunha