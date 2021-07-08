How did Denver Broncos QB Drew Lock recently avoid a serious injury?

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock avoided a potentially serious injury on a Kansas highway yesterday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol's Twitter account, the 24-year-old QB's windshield was struck by a wayward lug nut that flew across the road.

Safe travels the rest of your way across Kansas @DrewLock23 👍



Crazy having a (lug-nut) fly across the median striking your windshield and nearly go through it!



Glad your #seatbelt was fastened. 👍



Have a safe season now and into the future.

The Broncos player’s windshield was left a little worse for wear. However, Lock was all smiles when posing for pictures with the Kansas Highway patrolmen after the accident.

You never know who you can help as a @kshighwaypatrol Trooper.



Today it was @DrewLock23 (Denver Broncos-QB) 🙂



Join us

🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JUCxv8INuG — Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) July 7, 2021

Training camp battle ahead for Drew Lock

Thankfully, the third-year quarterback was left unhurt after the incident and can now focus on the Denver Broncos' upcoming training camp. Drew Lock will face a tough challenge from veteran NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater at this year’s training camp and during the team's preseason.

The Broncos traded a sixth-round pick in this year's draft for the former Vikings, Saints and Panthers QB just before this year’s NFL Draft to provide competition for Lock.

28-year-old Teddy Bridgewater is a one-time Pro Bowler with an impressive 89.5 NFL career passer rating and was the Pepsi Rookie of the Year back in 2014.

Drew Lock's NFL career so far

Lock was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. The former Missouri quarterback was heralded as the Broncos' next franchise quarterback at the time.

In his rookie season, Lock went 4-1 as a starter, which tied legendary Denver Broncos QB John Elway's franchise record wins for a rookie play-caller.

The six-foot-four, 228 lbs QB was hit by the injury bug in his second year in the NFL. He injured his shoulder in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and would not return until Week 6.

Lock finished the 2020 NFL season after playing 13 games for the Broncos, who had a disappointing 5-12 record. The young Broncos QB threw for 2,933 yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions last season.

Drew Lock's NFL career stats

Games - 18

Completions - 354

Passing yards - 3,953

Touchdowns - 23

Interceptions - 18

Rushing yards - 232

Rushing TDs - 3

