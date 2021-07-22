Projecting 2021 starting lineup for Tampa Bay Buccaneers entering training camp

The reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an unprecedented 2021 offseason. The team brought back all 22 starters from their incredible 2020 roster, a feat that had yet to be accomplished in the NFL's salary cap era. That's not to say the Buccaneers went without roster movement this offseason.

Tampa Bay added veteran running back Giovani Bernard and drafted Joe Tryon in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. If they perform well in training camp, both players will have a shot at earning themselves a prominent role with the Buccaneers this upcoming season.

They may have all their starters from the 2020 season back for the upcoming campaign, but that doesn't mean the Buccaneers will have the same units out on the field.

Without further ado, here is the Buccaneers' projected starting lineup for 2021.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers projected 2021 starting lineup.

Quarterback - Tom Brady

Tom Brady is entering his 22nd season in the NFL!

It's hard to imagine Brady could get any more impressive, but his 2021 season has the potential to be even better than his 2020 season.

It's hard to even suggest that because Brady threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns last season to go along with a Super Bowl MVP, but that's true.

In 2020, Brady had to learn a new system with a shortened offseason and he played on a fully torn MCL. With a year under his belt playing in Tampa Bay's offensive system and a presumably healthier knee, the G.O.A.T. may be in for an MVP-like season.

Running back - Ronald Jones II

Ronald Jones II was better than Leonard Fournette throughout the 2020 regular season, but the latter had an unbelievable postseason run. That being said, Jones feels like the front runner for the starting job entering training camp.

Jones had an underrated 2020 season. He finished with 978 yards rushing on 5.1 yards per carry. Regardless of who starts, the Buccaneers will run a rotation at running back. Jones, Fournette and veteran Bernard will all get their snaps. Bernard will be in the Buccaneers' third-down pass-catching role.

It'd be hard to find a team with a better trio of starting wide receivers than the Buccaneers. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown are all Pro Bowl-caliber receivers.

The three combined for 24 receiving touchdowns last season. That number is likely to go up as well, with Brown set to play an entire season.

Tight end - Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski isn't the same player he was in his prime, but he's still an outstanding tight end. Gronk finished the 2020 regular season with 45 catches for 623 yards and seven touchdowns. Gronk is also one of, if not the best, blocking tight ends in the entire NFL.

Gronk will start, but O.J. Howard, who's coming off an injury, and Cameron Brate will also get plenty of snaps for the Buccaneers at tight end.

Offensive line - LT Donovan Smith, LG Ali Marpet, C Ryan Jensen, RG Alex Cappa, RT Tristan Wirfs

The Buccaneers offensive line ranks close to the top of the NFL. Plus, with how quickly Brady gets rid of the ball, it's extremely tough to get a sack against the Buccaneers' offensive line. Tampa Bay only gave up 22 sacks last season, the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

Donovan Smith, Alex Cappa and tone-setting Ryan Jensen are extremely valuable pieces to the offensive line, but Ali Marpet and Tristan Wirfs are the superstar talents. The duo are among the best linemen at their respective positions.

Defensive line - Ndamukong Suh, Vita Vea, William Gholston

The Buccaneers' defensive line is a huge reason why they are so good against the run. Ndamukong Suh and Vita Vea are a pain to block. Vea, in particular, is a star in the making. William Gholston is also a productive veteran.

Aside from Vea, the group is aging a bit and could use some young players. But for the 2021 season, they'll be fine.

Edge - Shaquil Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul

A good pass rush holds a lot of value in today's NFL and the Buccaneers are fortunate to have one of their own. Shaquil Barrett and Jason Pierre-Paul are a formidable duo.

Barrett had eight sacks and 42 pressures in 2020, while Pierre-Paul had 9.5 sacks and 22 pressures. Those numbers speak for themselves.

It's important to note that the Buccaneers' first-round pick in the draft, Joe Tryon, also plays the edge position. He won't be a starter, but with a strong training camp, he could earn a sub-package role.

Linebacker - Lavonte David, Devin White

Predicting starting linebackers for the Buccaneers was a simple task. Lavonte David and Devin White are the best linebacker duo in the NFL. It's that simple.

To see how dominant the pair can be, you'd just have to rewatch the Super Bowl. The versatility and chemistry between the two is off the charts.

Lavonte David not giving up nothing for Travis Kelce. 😅#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/FwsMGhHBCa — SBL APPAREL ©️ (@sblapparelceo) February 8, 2021

Cornerback - Carlton Davis, Jamel Dean

Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean took a big step forward last season. They played above average last season and are still young, so there's room for them to develop more.

Davis and Dean are the two starters, but in nickel packages, they'll be joined by a third corner. Either Sean Murphy-Bunting or Ross Cockrell will be the Buccaneers' starting slot corner.

Murphy-Bunting struggled at times last season and Cockrell performed in a depth role.

Safety - FS Antoine Winfield Jr., SS Jordan Whitehead

Antoine Winfield Jr. was one of the steals of the 2020 NFL draft. Winfield is already an impactful free safety and can play against the run and the pass. Plus, he brings a ton of leadership to the secondary, even as a young player.

Jordan Whitehead will be the starter at strong safety. He had a strong 2020 season and will be a crucial piece in the Buccaneers' defense.

Special teams - K Ryan Succop, P Bradley Pinion, LS Zach Triner

The Buccaneers are pretty well set with their special teams unit. Ryan Succop was as reliable as they came in the 2020 season.

