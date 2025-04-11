Duke-bound Cayden Boozer and mom CeCe share their reaction to Columbus HS coach taking up Miami Hurricanes coaching position  

Cayden Boozer, son of the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, will play for the Duke Blue Devils after concluding his high school career at the Columbus Explorers. While he will be accompanied by his brother and the No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), Cameron Boozer, the twins are not the only ones to leave the Explorers.

Coach Andrew Moran, who led the Explorers to four State Championships, also left the Explorers to become the assistant coach and director of player development at the Miami Hurricanes. The official Instagram page of the Hurricanes Basketball took to Instagram to publish the news.

Cayden Boozer took to the comments section of the post to share his reaction:

His mother, CeCe Boozer, also shared her reaction on the post.

"Congratulations Coach Andrew on your next Chapter!!!" she captioned the story.

CeCe Boozer's reaction to Coach Andrew Moran joining Miami (image: IG/ 3amigosmom)

Boozer, ranked 22nd nationally, fourth in the point guard position, played his freshman season at Columbus in the 2021-22 season. He played 30 games, averaging 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game in his first season.

The 6-foot-5 point guard averaged 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks in 28 games in his sophomore year. His lowest scoring season came last year as he averaged 12.0 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 7.6 apg, 1,8 spg and 0.3 bpg in 29 games.

This season, Cayden Boozer scored 14.3 points, grabbed 3.8 rebounds, dished out 7.2 assists, stole the ball 1.3 times and had 0.2 blocks per contest in 33 games, helping the Explorers win the 2025 FHSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament.

The Explorers defeated all their opponents by at least 30 points, lifting the trophy after a 68-34 win against Windermere on Mar. 8.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer lead the Columbus Explorers to the 2025 Chipotle Nationals Trophy

After winning the State Championship for the fourth time, the Explorers also sealed the 2025 Chipotle Nationals on Apr. 5. They defeated Wasatch Academy by a 76-62 scoreline in the quarterfinals and Brewster Academy with a tight 47-45 win in the semifinals.

Cayden Boozer scored the game-winning shot in the semifinals against Brewster. They faced Dynamic Prep in the championship game and sealed a 67-49 win to lift the trophy.

The Boozer twins will join Nikolas Khamenia and Shelton Henderson to play for Jon Scheyer's team next season.

