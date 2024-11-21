Duke commit Cameron Boozer drops a reaction to his father Carlos Boozer's birthday post at $80M worth Salt Bae's restaurant

Carlos Boozer, the former NBA All-Star and father of Duke commit Cameron Boozer, turned 43 on Wednesday. The Chicago Bulls legend celebrated his birthday with his three sons at $80 million worth Salt Bae's restaurant (according to Celebrity Net Worth). Carlos shared a photo from the fancy outing on Instagram, where the Boozer family posed before Nusret Gökçe, or Salt Bae's mural.

"43…Forever Grateful… ❤️🎂🎈🎉," Carlos captioned the post.

Cameron showed his love for his dad underneath the post:

"❤️"

Trending

Cameron Boozer wore a white t-shirt and navy blue pants, paired with a silver necklace. The twin brother, Cayden Boozer, went for an all-black outfit, while their older brother, Carmani Boozer, put on a beige t-shirt and white jeans. The Boozer brothers slipped on matching white sneakers.

Carlos Boozer kept it casual in a blue blazer over a white t-shirt, paired with blue denim jeans. Unlike his sons, Boozer Sr. showed off his blue Air Jordans.

Both Cameron, a power forward, and Cayden, a guard, are following in their father's footsteps, as they are ranked No. 2 and No. 22 in the nation for the Class of 2025, according to On3.

Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer's commitment to Duke Blue Devils

Cameron and Cayden signed their letter of intent to play for the Blue Devils on Thursday, Nov. 14. They made their decision official in the initial days of the early signing period in the Columbus High Gym.

"There’s great tradition at both schools, so there was really no wrong answer," Cameron said last week, via Miami Herald. "But I think what Duke has in terms of infrastructure they’ve built over the years and the amazing coaching staff they’ve put together made the difference for us."

Cameron Boozer said that with the choices they had, they couldn't have gone wrong. He also mentioned that Miami will always have a piece of his heart, but Duke's program is unmatched.

After leading Columbus High to three straight championships, the Boozer twins have their eyes set on another title. They would fancy adding one final accolade to their name before stepping into College Basketball next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback