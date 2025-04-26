Elite Auburn recruit Deuce Knight shares excitement as Ohio State star gets drafted by the Cleveland Browns to link up with Elba HS alum

Auburn’s prized quarterback recruit, Deuce Knight, couldn’t hide his excitement after former Ohio State standout Quinshon Judkins was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 36th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Knight celebrated the news on Instagram as Judkins joins Elba high school alum, Alex Wright, at Cleveland. The Auburn star tagged both Wright and Judkins in his IG story as the two gear up to be new teammates for the Browns.

Image via Ig@__.duece2

Judkins, who transferred to Ohio State and dominated the Big Ten, will now bring his explosive playmaking to the NFL stage. His tandem with defensive end, Alex Wright, another prospect out of Alabama, will be worth watching.

Their shared roots as Alabama products is likely to inspire Auburn’s Deuce Knight as another young Alabama athlete aiming for NFL stardom.

Knight, the prized quarterback from Lucedale, Mississippi, has emerged as the centerpiece of Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class after flipping from Notre Dame in October 2024. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 205 pounds, the No. 5 quarterback and No. 34 overall prospect in 247Sports’ rankings is praised for his “unlimited physical potential,” elite athleticism, and “deft deep-ball touch.”

His commitment helped push Auburn’s recruiting class into the national top three under Hugh Freeze. Meanwhile, former Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins made history at Ohio State, capping a sensational season with three touchdowns in the College Football Playoff national championship.

His lone year with the Buckeyes secured his selection by the Cleveland Browns, where he is poised to unlock his potential in Northeast Ohio. Judkins becomes the fifth Ohio State player drafted this year, with several more expected to hear their names called before the weekend concludes.

Deuce Knight reflects on spring debut after signing landmark Auburn deal

Auburn’s 2025 signing class secured a major win with five-star quarterback Deuce Knight officially joining the program. According to 247Sports, Knight is the highest-rated quarterback Auburn has ever signed and ranks as the 15th highest-rated player in school history.

A product of George County High School in Lucedale, Mississippi, Knight split his high school career between George County and Lipscomb Academy in Tennessee. Over two seasons, he threw for 3,976 yards, 28 touchdowns, and six interceptions, completing 56.8% of his passes with an 8.6-yard average per attempt.

On the ground, he totaled 982 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns.

Knight’s A-Day performance drew mixed reviews. Freeze called it “OK” and “solid". Despite the turnovers, Knight made notable plays, including impressive completions to Perry Thompson.

Reflecting on his day, Knight said,

“Players mess up from time to time. That comes with the game.” He emphasized that spring was a learning experience, adding, “I’d rather get [mistakes] out of the way during practice than in a game.”

This past fall, per MaxPreps, he added 2,082 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, five interceptions, and 450 rushing yards with nine more scores.

