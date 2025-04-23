Deuce Knight and Malik Autry react as Hugh Freeze's star RB recruit Alvin Henderson flexes custom car and a new look

Alvin Henderson, the prized running back recruit for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers, made waves on social media with his latest photoshoot. Sporting a sharp maroon tux, Henderson struck confident poses in front of a sleek, custom Dodge Durango, flexing a stack of cash and a luxury watch. The post caught instant attention, especially from fellow recruits.

Quarterback Deuce Knight chimed in with a cool "Havin," while elite defensive lineman Malik Autry simply wrote “Hendooo,” showing love and approval.

Image via Ig@__.duece2

More than just a fashion statement, Henderson’s stylish display underscores his growing confidence and marketability ahead of his collegiate debut. Hugh Freeze’s 2025 class continues to generate hype, and Alvin Henderson is clearly at the center of it all, turning heads on and off the field.

Alvin Henderson, the dynamic running back who flipped his commitment from Penn State to Auburn, continues to be a cornerstone of Hugh Freeze’s recruiting resurgence. Henderson’s on-field stats are just as electrifying.

During his senior season, he rushed for 3,620 yards and 61 touchdowns, capping a varsity career with 10,930 rushing yards and 193 rushing scores on 813 carries, averaging an eye-popping 13.4 yards per carry.

He also logged 248 receiving yards and totaled 11,886 all-purpose yards over 56 games, maintaining a staggering 212.3 yards per game. The 2025 class standout led the nation in rushing during his junior campaign with 3,523 yards and 61 TDs.

Freeze’s ability to land game-changers like Henderson and quarterback Deuce Knight reflects a strong recruiting vision.

Freshman Force: Malik Autry poised to anchor Auburn’s defense in 2025

Auburn defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin isn’t shying away from leaning on underclassmen in 2025, particularly in the trenches. According to 247Sports’ Nathan King, true freshmen Malik Autry and Jourdin Crawford could be thrust into early roles along the defensive front, joining a rotation that includes sophomore Keldric Faulk, Enyce Sledge, and Darron Reed.

Durkin, who orchestrated a top-20 defense in 2024, has shown he won’t hesitate to play freshmen if they’re ready.

“If Crawford and Autry are ready to roll right away and begin looking SEC-ready, DJ Durkin has shown no apprehension about playing true freshmen,” King wrote.

Crawford impressed with his run defense at A-Day, while Autry, a five-star signee, has turned heads with his rapid development.

“He learns so fast,” said sophomore Malik Blocton. “He’s really been taking his game to another level.”

Autry recorded 18 solo tackles, 2.0 sacks, 16 hurries, and a pass deflection in 2024. Crawford adds depth to a group that may be critical as Auburn’s offense remains uncertain.

Despite additions like Eric Singleton Jr. and Sam Turner, questions linger around replacing Jarquez Hunter’s production. If the offense doesn't make a leap, Auburn’s young defense may have to shoulder the load.

