HS football players Ethan Feaster, Marcus Johnson and Alvin Henderson react to LeBron James' trolling Stephen A. Smith

LeBron James' latest jab at ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith drew reactions from high school football stars Ethan Feaster, Marcus Johnson and Alvin Henderson. LeBron shared an old video of Smith's boxing workout on Instagram on Thursday, with laughing emojis and a “WHOMP WHOMP” caption.

The post quickly went viral. Feaster, Johnson and Henderson commented with laughing emojis and playful messages like "chill out, king."

Image via Ig@kingjames

The ongoing rift between James and Smith intensified after Smith suggested Bronny James should develop in the G League rather than jump straight into the NBA.

The tension boiled over on March 6 when LeBron confronted Smith courtside at a Lakers game, demanding he stop criticizing his son.

“Yo, you gotta stop talking s*** about my son. That’s my son!” James reportedly said.

Smith later fired back, calling the confrontation "bulls*** and weak," insisting on his coverage of Bronny. Smith responded on First Take, acknowledging the footage was embarrassing but pointing out that he had "two torn rotator cuffs" at the time.

The latest chapter in the ongoing feud unfolded Wednesday morning when LeBron James appeared on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show to discuss his courtside confrontation with Stephen A. Smith.

“He’s like on a Taylor Swift tour run right now,” James said.

He then mocked Smith's initial reluctance to address the situation:

"I didn’t want to address it. I wasn’t going to address it, but now that the video is out, I feel the need to."

Stephen A. Smith fires back at LeBron James

The feud between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith reached new heights after the ESPN analyst declared he would have retaliated if James had turned physical during their courtside confrontation.

On The Stephen A. Smith Show on Thursday, he recalled the unexpected encounter.

“I didn’t know he was gonna roll up on me,” he said. “Had I done something, what do y'all want? A reincarnation of Chris Rock and Will Smith? If that man put his hands on me, I would’ve immediately swung on him.”

Meanwhile, Lakers head coach JJ Redick defended Bronny, commending his professionalism despite public scrutiny.

