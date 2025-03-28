"Hell of a way to lose a basketball game": JJ Redick minces no words after Josh Giddey dagger sinks Lakers

  • home icon
By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Mar 28, 2025 03:25 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls - Source: Getty

JJ Redick minced no words when lamenting the LA Lakers' tough loss on Thursday. It was bedlam at the United Center after Josh Giddey sank a half-court buzzer-beater over LeBron James to hand the Chicago Bulls a 119-117 win to make a 2-0 season series sweep.

With the Lakers leading by one, the Bulls had the final possession with seconds on the clock. Giddey scooped up the ball and launched one from the logo to nail a 3-ball. It ended with the Bulls winning for the second time this season over LA and keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Speaking to the media after the loss, Redick said it was "devastating" to lose in the manner they did. The head coach also referred to LA's defensive lapses in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

"Devastation. That's a hell of a way to lose a basketball game."

The Lakers' loss sees them 44-28 and still fourth in the West. But close losses in the days to come will hurt their chances of staying in the top five. On the game front, Austin Reaves finished with 30 points and three assists. Luka Doncic had 25 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, and LeBron James ended with 17 points and 12 assists.

"Cannot feel sorry": JJ Redick addresses the mindset the Lakers need as regular season hits business end

In the same press conference, JJ Redick believed that the hurting Lakers cannot afford to mope about after the loss. He added that the team cannot afford to feel sorry for themselves.

"JJ Redick says the Lakers are "not in a position to feel sorry for ourselves" right now."

The Lakers have nine games left in the season, and their upcoming schedule includes a series of tough matchups. Only time will tell if LA can process the loss quickly and bounce back to winning ways.

