Elite guard Nylah Wilson drops a buzzer-beater to lead IMG Academy to a victory at the Chipotle Nationals

The Chipotle Nationals are underway in Indiana, and five-star guard Nylah Wilson has plenty to celebrate after leading IMG Academy to the finals. Wilson's heroics helped the Ascenders win on Friday. He sunk a dagger 3-point buzzer-beater to hand her team the semifinal victory against Westtown School. The final score was 64–61.

The score was tied at 61-61, with No. 3 seed IMG Academy trying to run down the clock with the final possession to avoid the game going into overtime. It was then when Nylah Wilson, ranked No. 28 by the ESPNW 100 Rankings, sank that dagger 3 in a catch-and-shoot.

Wilson had 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals in that semifinal win over Westtown School, with her game-winning 3 being her only field goal from behind the arc. Meanwhile, Brooklyn Charlo had a game-high 18 points for the IMG Academy Ascenders, all of which came from behind the arc. Kelsi Andrews added seven points and 10 rebounds, which was a game-high.

As for No. 2 seed Westtown, Jessie Moses led the team with 14 points, while Olivia Jones added 14 points and nine rebounds in a near-double-double performance. Westtown came into the fourth quarter with a 50–48 lead, but they could not hold onto it, with Nylah Wilson putting one over them in the end.

Awaiting the Ascenders in the Chipotle Nationals final are their eternal rivals, the No. 1 seed Montverde Academy Eagles, led by the five-star duo of Aaliyah Crump and Agot Makeer. The Eagles defeated Faith Family on Friday, 66–54, making this an all-Florida final for the Chipotle National Championship. The two schools have a storied rivalry, especially in boys' basketball.

Which school will Nylah Wilson go to after the Chipotle Nationals?

Nylah Wilson is now a senior. In November, she decided to commit to the Auburn Tigers, choosing the school over Baylor, Arizona, Penn State, and Texas A&M. However, she flipped and signed with Pittsburgh instead.

Wilson shocked many after verbally committing to Auburn and then signing with Pitt just 10 days later. She is now the highest-rated recruit in Pitt women's basketball. She decommitted from Auburn after former head coach Johnnie Wilson was fired from the job and then she re-poned her recruitment, leading to her decision to choose Pitt.

At Pittsburgh, she is expected to elevate the women's basketball program, especially with center Khadija Faye declaring for the WNBA draft. The Panthers have not had a winning season since 2014-15.

