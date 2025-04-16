Elite Ohio State recruit Tavien St. Claireshares 1-word reaction to Ryan Day's son RJ Day's photo with President Donald Trump

Elite Ohio State quarterback commit Tavien St. Clair offered a simple yet telling response to a viral moment on Instagram. The buzz began when RJ Day, son of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, posted a photo standing beside President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, surrounded by family and Ohio State memorabilia—including a national championship trophy and a Buckeyes helmet.

The photo, rich in symbolism and prestige, drew instant reactions online. Among them was Tavien St. Clair’s comment:

“Aura ✌🏼.”

Image via Ig@rjdayjr

Though brief, St. Clair’s one-word response captured the grandeur and historical weight of the moment.

RJ Day, a Class of 2027 quarterback from St. Francis DeSales in Columbus, continues to impress on the high school circuit. The son of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, RJ has already set the all-time passing yardage record at his school, according to MaxPreps, with 1,425 passing yards this past season.

Day, who plays both quarterback and linebacker, is seeing early recruitment interest, with an offer from Boston College and visits to Clemson and South Carolina under his belt.

His football pedigree runs deep—his father played both quarterback and linebacker at New Hampshire. RJ’s development is promising, and he still has multiple seasons to elevate his game before college.

Meanwhile, the Ohio State Buckeyes marked their College Football Playoff triumph with a visit to the White House. After a crushing regular-season loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes bounced back with wins over Tennessee, Oregon, Texas, and Notre Dame, claiming the first-ever 12-team playoff championship.

"To be here surrounded by our players, staff, [and] university leadership is a moment we'll never forget," Ryan Day said on Monday. "Traveling to D.C. was the easy part. Earning the right to be here was the hard one."

RJ Day’s stock soars as offers roll in for Ryan Day's son

RJ Day’s football journey is quickly evolving from uncertainty to stardom. The St. Francis DeSales quarterback and son of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is already commanding serious attention on the recruiting trail.

After earning his first Division I offer from Boston College as a freshman, courtesy of former Buckeyes assistant Jeff Hafley, RJ has continued to draw interest nationwide.

On March 29, Day announced a new scholarship offer from Bowling Green, now led by former Ohio State great Eddie George.

“Coach George is first class,” RJ said.

The Falcons join a growing list that includes Akron, Miami (Ohio), Kent State, Eastern Michigan, Marshall, and Toledo.

Standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 203 pounds, Day has also unofficially visited schools like UCLA, Purdue, Cincinnati, Northwestern, and Iowa State.

“They were all great places,” he tpld On3. “I made a great connection with Coach Campbell and Coach Waters from Iowa State. Me and my parents really like that staff and place a lot.”

Now a sophomore, Day has accumulated a career total of 2,993 passing yards and earned Second-Team All-District honors.

