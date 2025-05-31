Fans react to social media post rating Alijah Arenas over NBA-bound Cooper Flagg: "Not even top 5 in his class"

Duke star Cooper Flagg may be coming into the 2025 NBA draft with a ton of hype, but one fan has gone viral for saying he would pick Alijah Arenas over him. A user - Jimbo - has tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) that he would be willing to tank his team to acquire the eldest son of Gilbert Arenas and will trade him over to Flagg.
“Im tanking for Alijah Arenas.. f*** a Cooper Flag," said the X user.
The tweet sparked a lot of discussion among basketball fans, with many commenters disagreeing with his sentiment.
"Not even top 5 in his class but alr," one commenter pointed out.
"That's why he's saying it from his couch and not a GM desk," said one person.
"not every stupid comment needs to go viral," another person added.
The first comment - made by the draftday.hq Instagram account - then got a reply from none other than Alijah Arenas' brother, Aloni Arenas. Meanwhile, others agreed with the opinion that Alijah may be a better prospect than Cooper Flagg.
"@draftday.hq hating," replied Alijah's younger brother, Aloni Arenas.
"Alijah will be better then cooper flag," opined one person.
Meanwhile, some pointed out that Cooper Flagg has been very successful during his only season at Duke.
"Bet he don’t have nearly as good as a season as Coop had this season at Duke. Not from a team standpoint either. I’m speaking solely on individual stats and impact on the game.. USC will be barely over .500 with him averaging about 11pts a game" said one commenter.
While Cooper Flagg is the prospective No. 1 overall pick for the 2025 NBA draft, Alijah Arenas is yet to embark on his collegiate career, with the five-star shooting guard going to USC in the fall.
Gilbert Arenas reveals possible cause of son Alijah Arenas' horrific Cybertruck crash in April
Back in April, a horrific Cybertruck crash threatened not just Alijah's basketball future but also his life. He crashed his vehicle into a fire hydrant and then a tree, and was trapped inside as the burning wreck for ten minutes. He was soon pulled out by some good Samaritans and was placed in a medically induced coma, but is now awake and walking.
His father Gilbert Arenas talked about a possible cause for the crash during a May 20 episode of the "All the Smoke" podcast:
The elder Arenas explained that the Cybertruck has a faulty steering wheel, which malfunctioned and led to the crash. He also revealed that Alijah called 911 and was trapped inside for ten minutes and was desperately trying to escape.