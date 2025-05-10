  • home icon
  • High School Sports
  • Fans react to throwback clip of Bronny James, Sierra Canyon falling to Bishop Montgomery in LeBron James' presence

Fans react to throwback clip of Bronny James, Sierra Canyon falling to Bishop Montgomery in LeBron James' presence

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified May 10, 2025 14:20 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 07 Chosen-1
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 07 Chosen-1's Invitational - Source: Getty

LA Lakers star Bronny James showed improvement in his game, not just in the D-League, but also alongside dad, LeBron. While many hoops fans criticize his game and often point to his lackluster college career, Bronny was actually a standout high school star at Sierra Canyon. In high school, he had a lot of setbacks, including a heartbreaking loss to Bishop Montgomery in 2023.

Ad

Ballislife posted a throwback clip of a game-winner from Christian Jones, who pointed at the Lakers star after beating Bronny and Sierra Canyon.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

That emotional celebration from Jones, who is heading to Long Beach State for college, has gotten fans talking, especially with LeBron's reaction to that game-winner.

"Bron was about to suit up," commented one fan.
"now BRON making sure he Don’t Touch Foot on an NBA COURT 😂," another fan joked.
"Imagine hitting a game winner in front of the goat 🐐 😂🔥🔥🔥🔥," said another person.
Ad

Meanwhile, other fans were praising and downplaying the hype around the high schooler.

"Make it to the league first young grasshopper. It's a high school game, n he's done that to win big games 😂😂😂 .... tough defense, great shot though 👌🏾👏🏾💪🏿,"one person commented.
"How is that a game winner when they still have 4 seconds on the clock ? That’s why LeBron was not impressed," another person pointed out.
Ad
"The point at bron after beating what im guessing is his team is tough," said another person.
Fans react to Bronny James and Sierra Canyon&#039;s heartbreaking loss in 2023 (Source: IG/ ballislife)
Fans react to Bronny James and Sierra Canyon's heartbreaking loss in 2023 (Source: IG/ ballislife)

Soon after the game, Jones spoke to the LA Daily News after hitting that game-winner and pointing at LeBron.

Ad
“I pointed directly at LeBron and he just shook his head up and down,” he said. “He couldn’t say nothing.”

As for Bronny, he would graduate from high school after that season and head to USC. However, due to heart problems, his playing time there was limited. Still, the Lakers drafted him last year.

How good was Bronny James as a high school senior?

Bronny James spent his senior year with Sierra Canyon, averaging 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game. The team ended the season with a 23-11 record and failed to win the CIF Southern Section Division I title.

He also has several other individual accolades. Moreover, he was named a McDonald's All-American during his senior year, and well as played for Team USA during the Nike Hoop Summit.

About the author
Rotsen Rick Tidoy

Rotsen Rick Tidoy

Twitter icon

Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.

Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.

As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.

When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan).

Know More
Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications