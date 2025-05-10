Fans react to throwback clip of Bronny James, Sierra Canyon falling to Bishop Montgomery in LeBron James' presence

LA Lakers star Bronny James showed improvement in his game, not just in the D-League, but also alongside dad, LeBron. While many hoops fans criticize his game and often point to his lackluster college career, Bronny was actually a standout high school star at Sierra Canyon. In high school, he had a lot of setbacks, including a heartbreaking loss to Bishop Montgomery in 2023.

Ballislife posted a throwback clip of a game-winner from Christian Jones, who pointed at the Lakers star after beating Bronny and Sierra Canyon.

That emotional celebration from Jones, who is heading to Long Beach State for college, has gotten fans talking, especially with LeBron's reaction to that game-winner.

"Bron was about to suit up," commented one fan.

"now BRON making sure he Don’t Touch Foot on an NBA COURT 😂," another fan joked.

"Imagine hitting a game winner in front of the goat 🐐 😂🔥🔥🔥🔥," said another person.

Meanwhile, other fans were praising and downplaying the hype around the high schooler.

"Make it to the league first young grasshopper. It's a high school game, n he's done that to win big games 😂😂😂 .... tough defense, great shot though 👌🏾👏🏾💪🏿,"one person commented.

"How is that a game winner when they still have 4 seconds on the clock ? That’s why LeBron was not impressed," another person pointed out.

"The point at bron after beating what im guessing is his team is tough," said another person.

Fans react to Bronny James and Sierra Canyon's heartbreaking loss in 2023 (Source: IG/ ballislife)

Soon after the game, Jones spoke to the LA Daily News after hitting that game-winner and pointing at LeBron.

“I pointed directly at LeBron and he just shook his head up and down,” he said. “He couldn’t say nothing.”

As for Bronny, he would graduate from high school after that season and head to USC. However, due to heart problems, his playing time there was limited. Still, the Lakers drafted him last year.

How good was Bronny James as a high school senior?

Bronny James spent his senior year with Sierra Canyon, averaging 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game. The team ended the season with a 23-11 record and failed to win the CIF Southern Section Division I title.

He also has several other individual accolades. Moreover, he was named a McDonald's All-American during his senior year, and well as played for Team USA during the Nike Hoop Summit.

