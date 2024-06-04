Five-star prospect Josh Petty narrows down his decision to 5 college football teams after Stanford visit

Josh Petty, a highly sought-after offensive lineman from Roswell, Georgia, has whittled his college choices down to five prestigious programs. He is ranked No. 25 in the On3 Industry Ranking and has received over 30 scholarship offers. Now, he's named Stanford, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Ohio State and Florida State as his final picks.

Following his visit to Stanford University, Petty spoke about his experience:

“The visit to Stanford was great. Really enjoyed getting back up to Palo Alto and getting a chance to know the staff better.”

The trip allowed him to bond with other recruits and team members, giving him a comprehensive look at the program.

“Stanford is kind of the full package for me. It has the degree. It has the development and the coaches seem to really have a plan for taking the team to the next level,” Petty said.

Petty's upcoming schedule contains planned visits to Georgia Tech starting June 4th. That'll be followed by a visit to Tennessee this weekend, Ohio State next Friday and Florida State University on June 21st.

The key factors in Petty's decision will be how each school makes him feel like a priority. He emphasized the importance of genuine interest in the programs:

“You can tell if a school wants you by how they talk to you and I will go where I am cared about. It is about the little things for me now. These visits will show me a lot about the people and the education. Those things mean a lot to my future.”

Ohio State in the mix for top offensive tackle prospect Josh Petty

Ohio State is vying for one of the top offensive tackle recruits in the class of 2025, Josh Petty. The Buckeyes will host Petty for a visit on June 14, one of several key visits to Columbus. Ranked No. 13 nationally and the No. 2 offensive tackle according to 247 Sports, Petty’s decision is highly anticipated.

Petty attends Fellowship Christian School in Georgia. Gabe Brooks of 247 Sports has compared Petty to NFL All-Pro Tristan Wirfs.

Ohio State has secured a commitment from the No. 33 player in the class, Carter Lowe. Adding Petty to their roster would be a significant boost. If Ohio State impresses him during his visit, it could emerge as a strong contender for his commitment.

Petty is also a standout athlete in track and field and wrestling. He was the Georgia 2A 285-pound wrestling state champion as a sophomore in March 2023, finishing the season with a 29-3 record. He has provided heavy two-way snaps, recording 58 tackles, nine TFLs, five sacks, one INT and one fumble recovery as a junior.