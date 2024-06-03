"Bring back the all scarlet!": Fans react to Ohio State's decision to wear all-gray uniforms for home game showdown against Iowa

The Ohio State Buckeyes will wear their alternate gray uniforms for the Oct. 5 game against Iowa. This will be the second consecutive season the Buckeyes will sport the all-gray look.

The Buckeyes have donned alternate jerseys 34 times and boast an impressive 27-7 record in them. The monochromatic uniforms, including all-white, all-scarlet, and all-black, have become a beloved tradition for the team and its supporters.

Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement and some nostalgia, with many calling for the return of the all-scarlet uniforms.

"Bring back the all scarlet!" said one fan.

"Please bring these back!! PLEASE!!" another fan said.

One CFB enthusiast had a design idea for Ryan Day's team. He tweeted:

"How about we just add gray back to the scarlet jerseys sleeves!"

"My absolute FAVORITE!! #GoBucks," said one fan.

"Let’s go…I love them," another fan said.

However, not all fans were fond of the monochromatic uniforms.

"Most boring uniform color for game against most boring team," said one fan.

"Love these uniforms! Now let's get a blackout going too," another fan said.

It will be interesting to see if the Buckeyes can maintain their winning efficiency while wearing alternate uniforms.

What are Ohio State home game themes for 2024 CFB season?

Ohio State's Department of Athletics announced the Buckeyes' 2024 home game themes. One standout theme will honor Archie Griffin, celebrating 50 years since his first Heisman Trophy. The season kicks will kick off with a clash against Arkon on August 31, marking Griffin's celebration and Faculty & Staff Appreciation Day.

On September 7, Ryan Day's team will host Western Michigan for Alumni Band Day. The Scarlet & Gray Game is set for September 21 against Marshall. Fans can expect to see the team don alternate gray uniforms on October 5 against Iowa for Hall of Fame Day.

Other themes include Homecoming on October 26 against Nebraska, Military Appreciation on November 9 against Purdue, and First Responders Appreciation on November 23 against Indiana. The season finale on November 30 against Michigan will celebrate Senior Day.

