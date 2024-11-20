Florida High School football coach removed amid allegations of watching pornography in school

Miami Jackson Senior High School's football coach, Max Edwards, was removed from his position on Wednesday after being caught watching pornography on the school's computer, as per Yahoo Sports. Edwards was filmed by a student while watching a disturbing video during school hours.

The video, filmed by a student, spread all across the campus and students couldn't believe the coach's actions.

"He was watching porn in the middle of class," Kenneth Sosa, a 10th-grader at Miami Jackson said, as per News Miami. "A lot of people were like looking at videos of it and it just spread quickly because it was a video leaked about it. I heard that the coach was good so I didn’t really expect it from him. But I know it can ruin the school’s reputation."

Edwards is under investigation by the Miami-Dade School District.

"Miami-Dade Public Schools is disturbed by the allegation made regarding concerning behavior involving an employee at Miami Jackson Senior High School. The individual has been removed from the school site pending the outcome of an investigation," a spokesperson said, as per CBS News.

This isn't Edwards' first controversial incident. He was under investigation for conducting "unauthorized athletic activities" during the COVID-19 season in 2020.

Miami Jackson High School suffer defeat despite scoring the season's highest points

The Jackson Generals' away playoff game against the Lely Trojans on Friday, Nov. 15, ended in a bitter 44-39 loss. It was the Generals' highest points tally in a single game this season, albeit in a loss. The defeat has now dropped them to a record of 4-7.

The game was dominated by the Trojans' running back, Ty Collins, who rushed for a massive 301 yards on 36 carries and scored a couple of touchdowns. Lely's quarterback, Carter Quinn, also had a great game, throwing for 165 yards and three touchdowns while completing 66.7% of his passes.

This was Jackson's fourth loss in a row. The Generals started the year with two losses but went on a three-game winning streak before losing to the Teddy Bridgewater-led Miami Northwestern.

The Trojans are set to take on the Northwestern Bulls on Friday. Quinn and company will hope to carry on their good form against the Bulls and take home another win. Northwestern won't be an easy out, however, as they are on a six-game win streak and will look to dispatch the Trojans for their seventh win in a row.

