Florida signee follows in Brandon Arrington Jr.'s footsteps as he beats Olympic gold medallist Quincy Wilson to gain top national ranking 

Florida signee Jayden Horton-Mims is a Nike Elite Athlete, representing Imhotep Charter Panther High School (Pennsylvania). In March, Brandon Arrington Jr. broke the world record of Noah Lyles, and last weekend, Horton-Mims followed in his footsteps.

On Saturday, he participated in the Boys' 400m in Baltimore, sprinting alongside Olympic gold medalist and the youngest man who became part of the USA's athletics team, Quincy Wilson. Jayden shattered Wilson's record of 45.56 seconds and clinched the No. 1 spot, finishing in 45.24 seconds.

The Athletic's Corner tweeted the news.

"Jayden Horton-Mims, just 17, blazed to a new personal best of 45.24s to win the Boys' 400m in Baltimore, edging out Quincy Wilson(45.46s) in a thrilling finish! Andrew Salvodon claimed third with 46.10s," the tweet read.

To celebrate great feats of high school athletes, former Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater penned a note, asking to acknowledge their victories and talents.

"We don't have end-of-the-year banquets for our athletes like we used to," Bridgewater wrote on Facebook on April 28. "We don't pass out letters anymore for athletes who've lettered another year on varsity sports.

"All this greatness that's going on around and you hear nothing about it outside of the boosters and alumni association trying to do their part."

What makes Jayden Horton-Mims' victory so significant?

Aside from clinching the No. 1 spot in the competition and beating the record of an Olympic champion, what makes Jayden's victory so significant? The answer to that lies in the past accomplishments of Quincy Wilson.

Wilson rose to popularity at the 2024 Paris Olympics, becoming the youngest American male track and field Olympian. He became a star athlete at the trials, breaking a world record — a record that wasn't broken in 42 years was reset twice in three days.

He went from 44.66 in round one to 44.59 in the semifinals, earning the respect of fellow sprinters, only to shatter his record a few weeks later at Gainesville, Florida, with 44.20.

He boasts five AAU Junior Olympic Games titles and is among the youngest American athletes to sign an NIL deal, inking an agreement with New Balance in 2023.

