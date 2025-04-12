"Don't toy around": Football fans react as 5-star ATH Brandon Arrington Jr. makes major Oregon Ducks announcement

The Oregon Ducks continue to turn heads on the recruiting trail with their aggressive pursuit of five-star athlete Brandon Arrington Jr., a top-tier talent in the 2026 class.

A 6-foot-3, 180-pound standout from St. Augustine High School in San Diego, California, Arrington is currently rated No. 17 overall. He is No. 2 among athletes nationally and the No. 3 prospect in California, per 247Sports Composite rankings.

Oregon fans were fired up after Arrington shared this via X:

“Can’t wait!! To be back in Eugene April 25-26 #ScoDucks #ducks #🦆.”

His upcoming visit aligns with the Ducks’ spring football game, an annual event that draws heavy crowds to Autzen Stadium and gives recruits a glimpse into the program’s vision, culture and facilities. Fans have expressed their views and frustration with such reactions:

"If you can’t wait to be back in Eugene why not commit, don’t toy around Oregon’s that damn good and would love to have you apart if the greatness!" a fan said.

Another said:

"Can’t wait to have you back."

Here is how others reacted:

"Spring Game gonna be Lit!!!" a fan quipped.

"Cant wait to see u January 2026," another quipped.

"The REAL west coast school! SCOOOO," another remarked.

The Ducks, who finished with a top-five recruiting class for 2025, are determined to stay hot heading into the next cycle. Coach Dan Lanning has built a reputation for attracting elite talent, and securing a visit from Arrington is another testament to the Ducks’ recruiting momentum.

Arrington’s versatility is one of his greatest strengths. In his junior season, he recorded 45 receptions for 912 yards and 12 touchdowns on offense, along with 38 tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble on defense, according to MaxPreps.

Although Oregon is in the mix, the Ducks face stiff competition. USC, Alabama and Texas A&M are all pushing hard for the dynamic two-way star. Arrington has scheduled official visits beginning with Texas A&M on June 4, followed by Oregon on June 13 and USC on June 17.

Brandon Arrington Jr. has trimmed his lengthy offer sheet to 12 programs—highlighting Oregon alongside national powerhouses like USC, Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia and LSU. Other schools in the mix include Florida State, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State and UCLA.

Oregon is firmly entrenched in Arrington’s recruitment, currently boasting the No. 2-ranked 2026 class per 247Sports — just behind rival USC. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound standout is one of the fastest high school athletes in the country, clocking 10.27 seconds in the 100 meters and 20.40 in the 200 meters.

In its scouting report, 247Sports notes:

“Two-sport standout and one of the fastest sprinters in the country ... Still developing as a pass catcher, fights the ball at times but has made big strides over the last year.”

Oregon’s recruiting dominance is no fluke. The Ducks are a proven destination with top-five classes in 2024 and 2025 and the No. 2 transfer class last cycle.

