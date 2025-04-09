Oregon and Georgia recruiting target Jared Curtis' NIL value witnesses considerable fall leading up to his commitment day

As the recruitment war between Georgia and Oregon intensifies, five-star quarterback Jared Curtis has seen his NIL valuation drop notably. Once valued at $3.5 million, On3 now places Curtis’ NIL worth at $2.7 million—an $800,000 slide just weeks before his commitment date of May 5.

Curtis, the top-ranked quarterback in the 2026 class, stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 225 pounds. A Nashville native playing for Nashville Christian School, he originally pledged to Georgia in March 2024 before reopening his recruitment in October, reigniting a heated competition between the Bulldogs and the Ducks.

According to On3, Oregon has a slight lead in the recruiting race, holding 54% odds over Georgia’s 37%. That edge comes after Curtis visited Eugene to watch Oregon defeat Maryland and received the full VIP treatment from coach Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein.

The Ducks’ NIL strength, backed by Nike co-founder Phil Knight, and a quarterback-friendly system make them a formidable option.

Still, Georgia remains a major contender. Coach Kirby Smart has recruited Curtis from the beginning, and the program’s offensive pedigree and proximity to Curtis’ home state are key draws.

His father talked about Georgia:

"He's torn real bad," Curtis' father told ESPN. "Jared loves Georgia and that program is just a factory. And then you go up there and spend time in Oregon with Dan Lanning, [offensive coordinator] Will Stein and all the coaches up there -- it just feels like a rocket ship. They're getting better and better every year. Both schools are just great. Jared has a hard decision."

As May 5 approaches, five-star quarterback Jared Curtis remains undecided between Oregon and Georgia, with both programs locked in a high-stakes recruitment fight.

The 6-foot-4 Nashville Christian standout, ranked No. 2 overall and No. 1 among quarterbacks in the 2026 class by 247Sports Composite, has already made three visits to Eugene, including an extended stay from March 8 to 12.

Despite canceling a recent trip to Georgia, Curtis' history with the Bulldogs runs deep. ESPN’s Eli Lederman believes those ties could prevail again.

“The same relationships that landed Georgia Curtis’ initial commitment this past March should win out again in a tight recruitment,” he wrote.

Moreover, On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Oregon a 52.2% chance to land Curtis, compared to Georgia’s 36.9%. With Oregon lacking a quarterback for its 2026 class following Jonas Williams’ flip to USC, Curtis has become the Ducks’ top target—one who could elevate their recruiting class from No. 6 to No. 3 nationally.

