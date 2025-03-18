Former Dallas Cowboys RB's son Julius Jones Jr. receives an offer from his father's alma mater, Notre Dame 

Former Dallas Cowboys player Julius Jones' son Julius Jones Jr. is a five-star recruit (per 247Sports Composite) in the Class of 2027. The sophomore wide receiver from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, ranks No. 1 in Florida as well as at receiver and is No. 9 overall in his class.

Julius Jones, a running back, began his seven-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys in 2004 after running for 3,018 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Now, his son has received an offer from his alma mater.

On Monday, Julius Jones Jr. shared this announcement in a collaborative post with SportsCenter Next:

"Julius Jones Jr. recently got an offer from his dad's alma mater. He is a Class of 2027 WR from St. Thomas Aquinas HS."

He also posted the announcement on X:

" I have just received an offer from the University of Notre Dame!!!☘️ @Im_MikeB @CoachHarriott @IamGlennHolt @JohnGarcia_Jr @JerryRecruiting @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong_ @247recruiting."

As of now, Notre Dame's 2027 football offer list consists of four-star recruits such as Isaiah Rogers, Amir Brown, Terrance Grant Jr., Elijah Kimble, Cantrell Eubanks and Jaxsen Stokes among others, according to Rivals.com.

Aside from Notre Dame, Jones has received offers from Florida, LSU, Miami and Missouri among others. According to On3. Florida has a 36.5% chance of landing Jones, followed by LSU with 32%.

Julius Jones Jr. boasts four MaxPreps Player of the Game awards

Julius Jones Jr. has covered 750 yards, averaging 14.7 points, 57.7 yards and 6.0 receptions per game for St. Thomas Aquinas.

Last year, he won three MaxPreps Offensive Player of the Game awards (against Bishop Moore, Western Wildcats and Bishop Gorman) and one MaxPreps Overall Player of the Game award (Bishop Gorman).

